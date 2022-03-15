Novatech Consolidates Acquisitions for Nationwide MPS Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming on the heels of four acquisitions in 12 months, Novatech announces further strategy refinements with the consolidation of two of those acquisitions: United Laser and ManagedPrint.

In December of 2020, Novatech announced the acquisition of United Laser, a nationwide leader in printer service, repair, and toner fulfillment. In January 2022, Novatech acquired South Carolina-based ManagedPrint, further strengthening its managed print service (MPS) portfolio for customers in the Carolinas and nationwide.

Now the newly combined entity will operate as UL ManagedPrint, a Novatech Company, and report as part of the overall Novatech Managed Print Services segment. The goal is to bring business customers a fully unified team, all working from the same page and same goal of delivering value.

"As part of our nationwide strategy, this merger creates one skilled, focused team," said Novatech CEO Dan Cooper. "We're already seeing the synergies of these two organizations come together into something even more powerful."

Cooper continued: "We want to remove obstacles for customers as they adopt and expand managed print services (MPS). When that requires enterprise MPS or a nationwide model, we're well-prepared with the combined strength of these two MPS powerhouses."

Seasoned MPS Leaders at the Helm of UL ManagedPrint

Chris Peebles (former United Laser President and Founder) will serve as CEO of UL ManagedPrint, with Rich Houghton (former ManagedPrint President) reporting to Peebles as President.

"The models of our two organizations complement each other so well that the merger was the next logical step," said Chris Peebles. "The team is excited to see how this move further unites the reach of our MPS solutions in the Carolinas and across the US."

"We all gain from the smart integration of our experience, skills and knowledge base, especially our MPS customers," added Rich Houghton. "Plus, our team benefits from the ease of building rewarding careers across the wider organization."

About Novatech

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net.

