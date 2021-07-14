Novatech, Inc. Acquires Pahoda Image Products, a Xerox Dealer in Denver, Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a nationwide Managed Office provider and a core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm, has announced its acquisition of Pahoda Image Products, a Xerox Dealer in Denver, Colorado.

With this acquisition, Pahoda Image Products will maintain its name and branding. It will operate as a stand-alone portfolio company of Novatech, sharing resources and best practices across Novatech's family of companies.

"This is an exciting day at Novatech and Pahoda," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. "We're excited to leverage the knowledge, resources, and partnerships Pahoda's founder Jesse Harwell has cultivated over the past decade. We're also thrilled to continue the Pahoda-Xerox partnership and maintain the Xerox portfolio of print technology solutions as the primary Pahoda copier/print offering."

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide Managed Office provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers, and software integrators. Offering a complete Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net .

About Trivest –

Trivest Partners LP is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Learn more at: www.trivest.com .

