Novatech Joins Elite Top 10 Percent of Dealers as Canon Advanced Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Office provider, Novatech , has been named a Canon Advanced Partner for exemplary representation of Canon products. Advanced Partner status recognizes outstanding members of the Canon dealership community, and fewer than 10 percent of technology providers qualify for the program.

Novatech takes pride in helping customers bring everything up to speed across all their business technology. This involves leveraging market-leading brands like Canon, as well as the best in Managed IT, Managed Print and Advanced Security Solutions.

"This recognition acknowledges our ability to strongly represent this leading brand to our customers and leverage Canon technology to support their businesses," said Novatech CEO, Dan Cooper. "Our customers recognize Canon as an industry leader and innovator, and we work hard to provide the best in business technology within our Managed Office portfolio."

Canon products hold a major spot in the Novatech portfolio, because of their dependable quality and support. "We have proudly represented Canon's award-winning solutions to our customers for many years, because we believe in this technology and brand," Cooper said.

Canon Partner Advantages Pass on to Novatech Customers

Advanced Partners get preferred access to Canon support, tools, and training. Dealers in the program gain significant advantages that give them an edge when it comes to:

Pricing

Product availability

Training

Delivery speed

Technical support

Software

"Strong relationships with manufacturers are just as important to our customers as they are to us, because we can pass along the benefits of these connection," said Novatech Senior Vice President, David Coffman. "As a Canon Advanced Partner, we look forward to passing these benefits and value to our customers."

About Novatech – Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide Managed Office provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business around IT, Print, Cloud and Security. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

