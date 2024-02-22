Novavax and Gavi Reach Settlement on 2021 COVID-19 Vaccine Advance Purchase Agreement

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and GENEVA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) today announced they have reached a settlement related to the 2021 Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373). This agreement brings the pending arbitration related to the APA to a close.

"Novavax is pleased to have reached this agreement with Gavi as it gives us the ability to continue to work together toward our shared mission of ensuring equitable access to safe and effective vaccines," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Gavi to provide continued access to our protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine."

"Gavi welcomes this agreement, which allows us to maintain focus on our core programmatic goals, including providing access to COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable people in lower income countries. It is good for global immunisation, for countries and for healthy manufacturing markets," said David Marlow, Chief Executive Officer (ad int) of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

With the goal of furthering a joint commitment to public health, Novavax and Gavi have agreed to terms that will prioritize Gavi's and Novavax's shared mission to save lives and protect people's health by increasing equitable and sustainable use of vaccines. Under the terms, Novavax has made an initial payment of $75 million to Gavi and has agreed to make deferred payments of $80 million annually through December 31, 2028, which are due in quarterly installments and total up to $400 million. Novavax's annual cash obligation would be offset or reduced pursuant to an $80 million annual vaccine credit, which may be used for qualifying sales of any of the Company's vaccines funded by Gavi for supply to low-income and lower-middle income countries. Use of the annual vaccine credit for qualifying sales would reduce Novavax's annual cash obligation. In addition to the annual obligation, Novavax will provide an additional vaccine credit of up to $225 million, should there be additional demand, which can be applied towards qualifying dose purchases of any of the Company's vaccines in such countries throughout the five-year term.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 1 billion children – and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology – from drones to biometrics – to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, its mission, its coordination with Gavi, and the occurrence and timing of certain payments to Gavi are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

