Novavax Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

News provided by

Novavax, Inc.

08 Sep, 2023, 16:31 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M adjuvant, today announced that Novavax granted non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units to Ian Watkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, as a material inducement for their entry into employment with Novavax. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Novavax and were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and pursuant to the Novavax, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.

The non-qualified stock options are an option to purchase, in the aggregate, 64,200 shares of Novavax's common stock with a per share exercise price of $9.05, the closing price of Novavax's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. The non-qualified stock options have a ten-year term and will vest as to one-quarter of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, and as to the remaining shares in equal monthly installments for 36 months thereafter, in each case generally subject to the employee's continued employment with Novavax through the applicable vesting date. The restricted stock units are with respect to, in the aggregate, 55,600 shares of Novavax's common stock and will vest as to one-third of the restricted stock units on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case generally subject to the employee's continued employment with Novavax through the applicable vesting date. The non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Novavax, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Also from this source

Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

Le vaccin XBB contre la COVID-19 de Novavax, à base de protéines, a été amélioré pour générer des réactions neutralisantes vis-à-vis des nouveaux sous-variants, notamment EG.5.1 et XBB.1.16.6

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.