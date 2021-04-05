Novavax CEO Stan Erck to Participate in Longwood Healthcare Leaders Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during the virtual Longwood Healthcare Leaders 2021 Webconference taking place April 5-6. Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion.

Panel details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Time: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Location: Webconference Title: Progress Towards Sustainable Vaccines for COVID-19 Novavax

panelist: Stanley C. Erck, CEO Moderator: Michael Mina, Asst. Professor, Epidemiology, Harvard School of Public Health

For more information or to register for the meeting, visit: www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Novavax Forward Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development of its vaccine and adjuvant products are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Novavax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022

[email protected]

Solebury Trout

Jennifer Porcelli | 617-974-8659

[email protected]

Media

Laura Keenan | 410-419-5755

[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novavax.com

