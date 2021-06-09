Novavax to Host Maryland Governor Larry Hogan at Site of Future Novavax Vaccines Innovation Campus and Global Headquarters

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will host Maryland Governor Larry Hogan at the site of the company's planned Vaccines Innovation Campus and global headquarters in Gaithersburg on Thursday, June 10 at 9:30 AM ET. Additional guests will include state, regional and local officials.

A tour, overview of the future facility and press briefing will be led by Novavax' President and Chief Executive Officer, Stanley C. Erck, and President of Research and Development, Greg Glenn, M.D. The event follows the approval on June 7 by Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the City Council of the company's plans, which will add R&D and manufacturing capacity at the site, as well as offices. The event will highlight the company's growing footprint in Maryland's bioinnovation corridor. Renderings of the planned 180,000 square foot global corporate headquarters and future campus will also be shared.

"Ongoing support from Governor Hogan and the City of Gaithersburg has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to our continued partnership as we expand our important work in the Maryland biotech ecosystem," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion reflects our significant growth over the past year, as we further develop our COVID-19 vaccine, advance our pipeline and grow our highly skilled employee base in the region."

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development of its vaccine and adjuvant products are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Novavax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

