Novavax to Participate in 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 30, 2024, 09:25 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.
Conference Details:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Time:
12:30 – 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Location:
New York, NY
Moderator:
Roger Song, MD, CFA, Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology
Novavax participant:
John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer
Conference
Event:
|
Investor Meetings
Date:
|
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
