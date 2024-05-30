Novavax to Participate in 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time:

12:30 – 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Location:

New York, NY

Moderator:

Roger Song, MD, CFA, Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology

Novavax participant:

John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer




Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]

Media
Giovanna Chandler
240-720-7804
[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

