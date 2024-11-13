Novavax to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

News provided byNovavax, Inc.
Nov 13, 2024, 08:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
Conference Details:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time:
11:00 – 11:25 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time
Location:
London, United Kingdom
Moderator:
Roger Song, MD, CFA, Equity Analyst
Novavax participants:
John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and Additional Management Team Members
Investor Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Recordings
A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
[email protected]
Media
Giovanna Chandler
202-709-5563
[email protected]
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.
