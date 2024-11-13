Novavax to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:



Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time Location: London, United Kingdom Moderator: Roger Song, MD, CFA, Equity Analyst Novavax participants: John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and Additional Management Team Members



Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Recordings

A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

[email protected]

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.