Novavax to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Novavax, Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 08:00 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time:

11:00 – 11:25 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Location:

London, United Kingdom

Moderator:

Roger Song, MD, CFA, Equity Analyst

Novavax participants:

John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and Additional Management Team Members


Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Recordings
A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts:     
Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
[email protected]  

Media
Giovanna Chandler
202-709-5563 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

