NOVAWORKS.AI APPOINTS MEG BEAR TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Pioneer of modern HCM joins as Novaworks builds the Total Workforce Management operating system for the AI era

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novaworks, the AI-native operating system for Total Workforce Management built on the ServiceNow platform, today announced the appointment of Meg Bear to its Board of Directors, effective April 2026.

Novaworks, the AI-native operating system for Total Workforce Management built on the ServiceNow platform, announced the appointment of Meg Bear to its Board of Directors, effective April 2026. www.novaworks.ai

Bear brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling enterprise software at the intersection of people, business, and technology. Most recently, she served as President of SAP SuccessFactors, where she helped define the Human Experience Management (HXM) category and led product, engineering, and operations for one of the world's leading HCM platforms.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment. The workforce has fundamentally changed. Employees, contractors, and intelligent agents now all play a role in how work gets done, but most enterprise systems were designed for a world that no longer exists. Novaworks is building the operating model for this new reality: a single, AI-native system that brings the total workforce together to simplify operations and improve employee experience at scale.

"Meg has spent her career at the intersection of people, technology, and business transformation," said Kelley Steven-Waiss, co-founder and CEO of Novaworks. "She understands both why legacy systems failed and what it actually takes to build something better. As we build the agentic operating system for the total workforce, her perspective is exactly what we need."

Bear currently serves on the board of Papaya Global and previously served on the board of Heidrick & Struggles, the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership. Over her career, she has held leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, Imperva, and Saba, helping organizations navigate major technology and operating model shifts.

"We're past the point where you can manage a workforce with a system built for one type of worker," said Bear. "Employees, contractors, intelligent agents, they're all in the mix now. The operational complexity is real, and so is the opportunity for organizations willing to rethink the foundation. What Novaworks is doing is compelling: they're starting from the actual problem instead of from legacy assumptions. That is exactly what we need right now and why I wanted to be part of this."

Novaworks recently launched with $8 million in seed funding led by Stalwart Ventures, with strategic participation from ServiceNow Ventures and Bell Ventures, and is focused on serving mid-enterprise organizations seeking to modernize workforce operations without adding complexity.

About Novaworks

Built on ServiceNow's trusted platform by a team of HR and technology experts who understand the need to reduce complexity and create value, Novaworks is an AI-native operating system for Total Workforce Management designed to unify people, agents, and processes across the enterprise. With Novaworks, workers of all types benefit from greater workforce efficiency and an improved employee experience at scale. www.novaworks.ai

SOURCE Novaworks Inc.