Novaworks.ai Launches AI-Native Core HR Operating System for Total Workforce Management, Built on ServiceNow

Nova Operating System Enables HR and IT to Partner to Improve Business Outcomes Across the Entire Organization; Company Announces New Design Partner, Ateko

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novaworks, the AI-native provider of a Core HR operating system for Total Workforce Management, today announced the launch of its Core HR SuperAgent, Special Agents, and Policy Advisor; tools that unify processes for employees, contractors, and AI agents within a single operating layer built on ServiceNow's enterprise AI infrastructure. The launch of Novaworks' Total Workforce Management solution coincides with ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2026 conference.

Novaworks chose ServiceNow's platform for its scalability, reliability, security, and AI extensibility. The architecture is deliberate: ServiceNow provides the enterprise workflow infrastructure and AI platform; Novaworks provides the HR intelligence layer on top of it. The platform is designed to be additive to ServiceNow and does not replace existing customer investments.

"This product enables a new operating model for both the company and HR. When you can derive context from every aspect of your workforce, you can scale hyper-personalization across the enterprise. HR stops managing transactions and starts orchestrating outcomes," said Kelley Steven-Waiss, CEO and Co-Founder, Novaworks.

The announcement marks Novaworks' first major conference since its March 2026 launch, which introduced the company, its $8 million seed round led by Stalwart Ventures, with strategic participation from ServiceNow Ventures and Bell Ventures and a founding team that previously built and sold Hitch Works to ServiceNow, and the subsequent appointment of former President of SAP SuccessFactors Meg Bear to its Board of Directors. Knowledge 2026 is the company's ecosystem moment, a demonstration in front of the ServiceNow partner community that the AI-native layer for Total Workforce Management is not a future state. It is already in implementation.

Early Customer Adoption: Bell Canada's Ateko

"Managing a workforce that now includes employees, contractors, and AI agents is a real operational challenge at enterprise scale, and most of the systems organizations rely on were not built for it. What drew us to Novaworks is that they are building from the actual problem. The implementation process surfaced workforce complexity in our own operations that we had not previously quantified. For a ServiceNow partner working inside some of the most regulated," said Lukas Lhotsky, President, Ateko.

Ateko, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and Bell Canada company serving enterprise organizations across financial services, telecommunications, and government, is among the first organizations implementing the Novaworks platform.

A Platform for Both HR and IT

Novaworks is built to serve both HR leaders, who need compliance, employee experience, and operational efficiency, and IT leaders who need security, governance, and technology consolidation. AI is routed through Now Assist. Agent governance and visibility are managed through ServiceNow's AI Control Tower. For the CEO and CFO, the result is a credible AI transformation story, one that can be defended at the board level because the governance infrastructure is already in place.

The Product and Operating System

The operating system is organized into three layers, each addressing a distinct dimension of Total Workforce Management:

Nova HR Concierge converts HR centers of excellence into agentic workflows. Functions that have historically required coordination across teams, including onboarding, performance, benefits, and workforce transitions, are now delivered by agents with built-in guardrails and full visibility through ServiceNow's AI Control Tower. Organizations maintain governance without sacrificing speed.





converts HR centers of excellence into agentic workflows. Functions that have historically required coordination across teams, including onboarding, performance, benefits, and workforce transitions, are now delivered by agents with built-in guardrails and full visibility through ServiceNow's AI Control Tower. Organizations maintain governance without sacrificing speed. Nova Special Agents deliver a hyper-personalized experience at the individual level. Where legacy systems offered the same experience to all workers, Novaworks delivers a tailored experience for each worker, whether they are a full-time employee, a contractor, or a deskless worker who has never had meaningful access to enterprise HR services. The experience is consistent, contextual, and driven by what the worker actually needs.





deliver a hyper-personalized experience at the individual level. Where legacy systems offered the same experience to all workers, Novaworks delivers a tailored experience for each worker, whether they are a full-time employee, a contractor, or a deskless worker who has never had meaningful access to enterprise HR services. The experience is consistent, contextual, and driven by what the worker actually needs. Nova Policy Advisor transforms compliance from a reactive function into a proactive one. As policies change, the system updates workforce records in real time across employees, contractors, and AI agents without manual intervention. HR organizations receive continuous compliance as a service, not a periodic audit.

Design Partner Program

Novaworks is currently building with a select group of enterprise organizations through its Design Partner Program, a co-development model for organizations ready to implement and help shape the platform as it moves toward general availability. As part of a broader commercial agreement, Ateko serves as a priority co-designer, co-developer, and tester across Novaworks product development initiatives. Organizations interested in joining the program can learn more at novaworks.ai/partners.

Meet Novaworks at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026

Connect with the Novaworks and Ateko teams at Knowledge 2026 in Las Vegas, May 5–7, 2026, to see the platform in action.

Novaworks demo location: AI Innovation Zone, Kiosk #109 ● Bell–Ateko booth #3607

Speaking session: Co-Founder and CEO Kelley Steven-Waiss on the future of work — "Nova on Now," Thursday, May 7, 2:15 PM, Kiosk #109

Schedule a meeting: [email protected]

About Novaworks

Novaworks is an AI-native Core HR operating system for Total Workforce Management, built on ServiceNow's trusted platform by a team of HR and technology experts. Designed to unify employees, contractors, and AI agents within a single operating layer, Novaworks delivers greater workforce efficiency and an improved experience for workers of all types, for the enterprise scale. www.novaworks.ai

About Ateko

Ateko is a global IT services provider founded in Montréal and backed by Bell Canada. The company helps organizations simplify and unify complex technology environments across platforms including ServiceNow, Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, Ateko empowers clients to harness actionable insights, automate processes, and drive innovation at scale. With deep expertise in regulated sectors — including telecommunications, financial services, and the public sector — Ateko leads large-scale digital transformation, service integration, and AI-driven modernization. Its agile, human-centred approach ensures tangible and lasting results, helping clients unlock their platforms' full potential, improve cost efficiency, streamline workflows, and achieve faster, more intelligent business outcomes. ateko.com

SOURCE Novaworks Inc.