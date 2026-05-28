Novel Spanish, Culturally Adapted Metastatic Breast Cancer Symptom Management Guide Debuts at ASCO 2026

Evidence-based resource from Viver Health, supported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. and endorsed by AONN+ to improve understanding, communication, and care for Spanish-speaking individuals living with metastatic breast cancer in the U.S.

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viver Health is proud to announce a culturally adapted U.S. Spanish version of Your Guide to Managing Symptoms from Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment (Spanish MBC Guide) available to U.S. healthcare professionals (HCPs) and debuting at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Stop by Gilead's ASCO Booth #27037 to experience the Spanish MBC Guide and pick up free print copies.

Viver Health's Your Guide to Managing Symptoms from Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment U.S. Spanish culturally adapted version

Despite Hispanic communities comprising one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. population, "Too often, Spanish-speaking patients and families are left navigating a metastatic breast cancer (MBC) diagnosis without resources that truly reflect their language, culture, and lived experiences. Access to understandable and culturally responsive education is essential to equitable care. This Viver Guide represents an important step in ensuring Hispanic and Latina patients feel seen, informed, empowered, and supported," said Dr. Veronica Vital, PhD, MSN, MLS, RN, President, National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN).

Developed in collaboration with individuals living with MBC, bilingual oncology HCPs, and patient advocates, this novel Guide includes:

Culturally resonant language and imagery

Comprehensive symptom management content: including pain, fatigue, neuropathy, gastrointestinal symptoms, and nutritional guidance

Guidance on when to contact HCPs

Resources for psychosocial and financial support

"Spanish-speaking breast cancer patients face a critical gap in accessible, culturally relevant information—this first-of-its-kind Spanish Guide directly addresses that need by providing trusted, easy-to-read, tailored education that empowers Hispanic communities to navigate a breast cancer diagnosis with confidence," said Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez, MD, MPH, Associate Director for Community Outreach, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

"Too often, language and cultural barriers limit patients' ability to fully engage in their care," said Darren Tayama, MD, Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Oncology, Gilead Sciences. "This MBC guide reflects Gilead's commitment to improving care by ensuring HCPs and Spanish-speaking patients have access to trusted, evidence-based resources that support informed conversations and better care experiences."

Read our ASCO 2026 E-Abstract "Real-world utilization of a patient-centric symptom management Guide for metastatic breast cancer."

Order free copies of the Spanish MBC Guide for your practice today: https://www.viverguides.com/mbc-hcp-order-form

About Viver Health

Viver Health creates evidence-based educational resources that empower individuals to take an active role in their health. Combining scientific rigor, visually appealing design, and lived perspectives, our whole-person resources empower patients, engage providers, and resonate with payers. Endorsed by national and international medical associations and patient advocacy groups, our resources educate, facilitate symptom and side effect management, and support treatment adherence, while generating real-world evidence.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Vicki Barghout, 973-580-4857

[email protected]

SOURCE Viver Health