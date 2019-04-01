Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids Market, 2030 - Current Market Landscape and the Likely Future Adoption of Such Technologies

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies, and Nucleic Acids, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future adoption of such technologies, over the next twelve years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for novel technologies designed for the administration of proteins, antibodies, and nucleic acids. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market over the period 2018-2030.

The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across the [A] type of therapeutic area (oncology and non-oncology), [B] route of administration (parenteral and non-parenteral), [C] key contributing technologies and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The study features in-depth analysis, highlighting:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering technologies for delivery of biotherapeutics, including information on their geographical location, types of biologics delivered (proteins, peptides, antibodies and nucleic acids), routes of administration used (parenteral, oral, transdermal / topical, inhalation and others) and impact on drug properties / patient compliance.

A comprehensive competitiveness analysis of the drug delivery technologies captured in our report database, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on year of establishment) and key technology-related specifications, such as the type(s) of biologics delivered, the extent of the impact on drug properties, patient compliance and the route of administration.

Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook. Additionally, the report includes profiles of certain technologies that emerged as relatively superior in our proprietary competitiveness analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed and granted related to novel drug delivery technologies, till November 2018 . It includes information on key parameters, such as patent type, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of the size of the intellectual property portfolio).

. It includes information on key parameters, such as patent type, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of the size of the intellectual property portfolio). A detailed analysis of the partnerships and collaborations focused on technologies for the delivery of biotherapeutics, featuring a comprehensive set of analyses based on various parameters, such as the year of establishment, type of partnership, type of therapeutic areas, most active players and geographical location.

A discussion on the upcoming opportunities in the field of biotherapeutic drug delivery that are likely to impact the evolution of this market in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. An Overview of Biopharmaceuticals

3.2. Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

3.3. Types of Biopharmaceuticals

3.3.1. Proteins and Peptides

3.3.2. Antibodies

3.3.3. Nucleic Acids

3.4. Common Routes of Administration for Biopharmaceuticals

3.4.1. Parenteral Delivery

3.4.1.1. Intravenous Route

3.4.1.2. Intramuscular Route

3.4.1.3. Subcutaneous Route

3.4.2. Non-Parenteral Delivery

3.4.2.1. Buccal / Sublingual Route

3.4.2.2. Intranasal Route

3.4.2.3. Inhalation / Pulmonary Route

3.4.2.4. Ocular Route

3.4.2.5. Oral Route

3.4.2.6. Rectal Route

3.4.2.7. Transdermal Route

3.5. Key Challenges Associated with Drug Delivery

3.6. Advanced Approaches for Delivery of Biotherapeutics

3.6.1. Muco-Adhesive Polymeric Systems

3.6.2. Nanoparticle-based Delivery Systems

3.6.3. Other Drug Delivery Technologies

3.7. Demand for Novel Drug Delivery Technologies

3.8. Concluding Remarks



4. Market Landscape

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Novel Technologies for Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Size of Developer Company

4.2.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Technology

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Biologics Delivered

4.2.5. Analysis by Impact of Technology on Drug Properties / Patient Compliance

4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.7. Analysis by Geographical Location of Developer Company

4.3. Grid Analysis: Distribution by Type of Biologics, Route of Administration and Drug Delivery Parameters

4.4. List of Drug Formulation Technologies



5. Product Competitiveness Analysis

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Key Assumptions and Methodology

5.2.1. Technologies of Companies Based in North America

5.2.2. Technologies of Companies Based in Europe

5.2.3. Technologies of Companies Based in Asia-Pacific



6. Technology Profiles

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Intravail Technology

6.3. RapidMist

6.4. TheraKine Technology

6.5. Arestat Technology

6.6. DelSiTech Silica Matrix

6.7. ImSus Technology

6.8. PLEX Technology

6.9. ENHANZE Technology



7. Company Profiles: Drug Delivery Platform Providers

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Aphios

7.3. Arbutus Biopharma

7.4. Camurus

7.5. ConjuChem

7.6. InnoCore Pharmaceuticals

7.7. LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals



8. Patent Analysis

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Issuing Authority / Patent Offices Involved

8.3.3. Analysis by CPC Classification

8.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas

8.3.5. Leading Players Based on Number of Patents

8.4. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

8.4.2. Analysis by Geography

8.5. Novel Technologies for Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Patent Valuation Analysis



9. Recent Partnerships

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Novel Technologies for Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



10. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Information on Licensing Deals

10.4. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Overall Market, 2019-2030

10.5. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Distribution by Region, 2019 and 2030

10.6. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019 and 2030

10.7. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Market Attractiveness Analysis by Therapeutic Areas

10.8. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Distribution by Route of Delivery, 2019 and 2030

10.9. Novel Technologies for Delivery of Proteins, Antibodies and Nucleic Acids: Market for Key Contributing Technologies, 2019 and 2030



11. Future Growth Opportunities

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. The Industry Has Recently Witnessed A Shift from Conventional Nanoparticle-Based Technologies to DNA-Based Solutions

11.3. Despite Extensive Research Efforts in this Domain, There is Still A Substantial Unmet Need Related To Drug Delivery Technologies For Neurodegenerative Disorders

11.4. The Oral Route of Delivery, Owing to its Capability to Ensure Therapy Adherence, Has Garnered Significant Attention in this Market

11.5. Impending Patent Expirations Have Prompted Many Players to Adopt Various Life Cycle Management Strategies to Sustain Revenue Generation Potential

11.6. The Larger Market Share is Currently with the Developed Regions, while Contributions from Technology Providers in the Asia Pacific are Expected to Increase in the Foreseen Future



12. Executive Insights

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. ArmaGen

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Mathias Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer

12.3. ICB International

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Ram Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder

12.4. KAER Biotherapeutics

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Interview Transcript: Donovan Yeates, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Chairman and Founder



13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

14. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



