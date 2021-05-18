Novel Technology to Help Improve Wound Care in Canada Enabled Through CAN Health, Sunnybrook and MolecuLight Collaboration

Wound care costs the Canadian health care system $3.9 billion annually 1 and bacterial infected wounds cost 70 percent more to treat 2 . The presence of elevated bacterial burden slows wounds from healing 3 . Having a portable point-of-care device such as the MolecuLight i: X provides invaluable information in real-time to inform and support clinician decision-making.

Working in partnership with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's Complex Wound Service, 26 acute and chronic wounds were monitored to understand the utility and potential of the MolecuLight device to enhance its wound care delivery across multiple sites.



The project reports the following results using the MolecuLight i:X:



70% increase in detection of elevated bacterial load in wounds compared to standard of care,

36% of clinical decisions were modified based on MolecuLight i:X images,

images, Enhanced efficiency and coordination of care among multidisciplinary wound care teams at two hospital sites.

This made-in-Canada collaborative project between Sunnybrook and MolecuLight was enabled by the CAN (Coordinated Accessible National) Health Network, a federally-funded program focused on growing Canadian solutions, and supporting companies to scale across the Canadian marketplace, while strengthening the health care system. The CAN Health Network is a national partnership comprised of leading Canadian health organizations, referred to as Edges and companies across Canada. The Network works together to introduce new solutions into the health care system and pave the way for Canadian businesses to scale not only across Canada, but globally.

"Devices like MolecuLight are important tools that can support clinicians by providing additional information to their clinical assessment and to inform decision-making," says Tracy DasGupta, Director, Interprofessional Practice, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "In a multi-site environment, tools that provide just-in-time information can help extend our expertise across care settings and support clinicians in their assessment and recommendations for care."

"CAN Health has been most helpful in introducing our novel Canadian-designed technology to wound care facilities like Sunnybrook," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Sunnybrook's positive results mirror the clinical utility being experienced by wound care centres worldwide and further suggests the i:X's utility in enabling improved clinical outcomes by informing clinicians on the presence of elevated bacterial burden in wounds."

"This one-of-a-kind device is precisely the kind of innovative Canadian technology the CAN Health Network is helping introduce to the healthcare system," says Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network. "Through projects like this, health-care operators across Canada will have access to a made in Canada, proven solutions, tested by a trusted partner in the Network."

"As we rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, our government's investment in CAN Health Network is playing a crucial role to help our innovative health companies grow and create jobs across the country," says the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. "CAN Health Network partnerships like this are supporting our health systems and health-sciences innovators to bring their made-in-Canada health solutions to Canadians."

