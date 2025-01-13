Novel Therapies for AML and other Cancers

ATLANTA and TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Oncology and Orient Euro Pharma (OEP) announce a strategic partnership in which OEP has invested $5M in Cambium Oncology. This will accelerate the clinical development of Cambium Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, ANT308, a FIRST-IN-CLASS vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) receptor antagonist designed to restore anti-cancer T-cell function. This investment is in addition to $2.4M recently received from the NIH.

PROOF-OF-CONCEPT: ANT308 has shown strong single-agent anti-leukemia activity in two AML mouse models and synergistic effects with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in three pancreatic cancer (PDAC) models.

Broad Therapeutic Potential: This platform technology has applications across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with the potential to enhance response rates in checkpoint inhibitor-resistant cancers.

ANT308 is a proprietary small-molecule antagonist that blocks VIP-receptor signaling on human T cells, overcoming immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment. Unlike traditional therapies, ANT308 is mutation-agnostic and has demonstrated no dose-limiting toxicities in preclinical studies.

With over 40 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, OEPI brings regulatory expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commercial reach to help Cambium Oncology scale development and accelerate clinical translation. This partnership represents a key milestone in advancing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics to market.

About Cambium Oncology: Founded in 2018, Cambium Oncology, LLC is a Delaware-based biotech company developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to activate the immune system and overcome tumor resistance. Its proprietary pipeline focuses on checkpoint inhibitors and immune-modulating agents for pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and leukemia.

• Founder: Ned Waller, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Pathology, Hematology, and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine.

CEO: Gary G. Altman , PhD, an industry veteran with buy-side and sell-side transaction experience in biotech investments and company acquisitions.

, PhD, an industry veteran with buy-side and sell-side transaction experience in biotech investments and company acquisitions. Website: www.CambiumOncology.com

About OEPI: Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Orient EuroPharma, Orient Pharma, OP NanoPharma, and OEPI are divisions of a full-service pharmaceutical company specializing in oncology, biotechnology, and drug commercialization. With expertise in drug development, manufacturing, and market expansion, OEP partners with innovative biotech firms to bring cutting-edge therapies to global markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

Media Contact: Gary Altman, [email protected], 305 484 7294, 13 Jan 2025

SOURCE Cambium Oncology