Novelis Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Executives named across geographies and functions to continue driving long-term growth and industry leadership

ATLANTA, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced executive leadership appointments in key regions and roles in order to accelerate global growth and advance aluminum as the material of choice for circular solutions. Company executives Roberta Soares and Cary Chenanda have been appointed as regional presidents for South America and North America.

Cary Chenanda

Former president of South America Francisco Pires has transitioned to the new role of chief transformation officer, while former interim president of North America Tadeu Nardocci will transition to overseeing the company's large capital projects as executive vice president, manufacturing operations.

"Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience in manufacturing leadership and a proven track record of success," said Steve Fisher, president and CEO of Novelis. "Their collective leadership will bolster Novelis' commitment to operational excellence, customer service, innovation, and sustainability. We look forward to their contributions as Novelis continues to set the course for the global aluminum industry."

Novelis South America

Roberta Soares has been named senior vice president and president, Novelis South America, effective June 1. As head of the region, Soares will lead all aspects of the company's business in South America, which had net sales of $2.46 billion in fiscal year 2024. The region is made up of two plants and approximately 1,700 employees serving the beverage packaging and specialties markets.

Soares was most recently vice president, operations, Novelis South America. Prior to that, she spent four years as vice president, finance and IT, Novelis South America. Soares joined the company in 2000 as a marketing intelligence and financial planning analyst in Brazil. Over the course of her tenure at Novelis, she has held roles in operations, finance, strategy, marketing and recycling.

Novelis North America

Cary Chenanda has been appointed executive vice president and president, Novelis North America. As head of the region, Chenanda will lead all aspects of the company's business in North America, which had net sales of $6.72 billion in fiscal year 2024. The region is made up of 15 plants and more than 4,000 employees serving the beverage packaging, automotive and specialties markets.

Chenanda joined Novelis in April 2024 as president designate of the North America region. Prior to Novelis, Chenanda spent 25 years at Cummins and most recently held the position of vice president & general manager of Cummins Emissions Solutions, a $4 billion business with 4,500 employees, 12 manufacturing plants, seven technical centers, and two joint ventures worldwide. During his tenure at Cummins, Chenanda held positions of increasing responsibility across engineering, marketing, purchasing, operations and general management.

Transformation Office

Francisco Pires has been appointed senior vice president and chief transformation officer. In this role, Pires will focus on driving action on Novelis' vision to advance aluminum as the material of choice for circular solutions.

Pires was most recently senior vice president and president, Novelis South America. Prior to that, he served as chief operating officer for Novelis South America. Pires joined Novelis in 2012 as director of procurement in South America. During his tenure, he has also held leadership positions in sales, procurement and supply chain for Novelis South America.

Expansion

Tadeu Nardocci has been appointed executive vice president, manufacturing operations, and will oversee a number of transformational investment projects already under way, including the approximately $4.1 billion investment to build an integrated, 600 kilotonne rolling and recycling plant serving the beverage packaging and automotive markets in Bay Minette, Alabama.

A 45-year veteran of Novelis, Nardocci has deep expertise in capital expansion projects and has held multiple executive leadership positions throughout his tenure with the company, including interim president of Novelis North America, chief manufacturing officer, president, Novelis South America, president, Novelis Europe, and senior vice president of innovation, technology and strategy.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of approximately $16.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

