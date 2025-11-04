Novelis Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Q2 Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

Net income attributable to our common shareholder of $163 million, up 27% YoY; Net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items was $113 million, down 37% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA of $422 million, down 9% YoY

Rolled product shipments of 941 kilotonnes, in line with the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA per tonne shipped of $448, down 8% YoY

Expect to restart Oswego hot mill in December 2025

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

"Our second quarter financial performance was in line with our expectations for sequential improvement, reflecting solid execution in a continued dynamic environment," said Steve Fisher, president and CEO, Novelis Inc. "Demand for infinitely recyclable, lightweight aluminum continues to grow as a fundamental material in modern transportation, building and construction, packaging, and other end markets around the world. Our diverse global footprint will be further strengthened with the significant investment we are making in the U.S. to construct a state-of-the-art plant in Bay Minette to bring needed capacity to an undersupplied domestic market."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 10% versus the prior year period to $4.7 billion, mainly driven by higher average aluminum prices. Total rolled product shipments of 941 kilotonnes were in line with the prior year period. Slightly higher automotive and aerospace shipments were offset by lower beverage packaging and specialty shipments.

Net income attributable to our common shareholder increased 27% versus the prior year to $163 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, primarily driven by favorable metal price lag resulting from rising average local market aluminum premiums, as well as lower charges associated with the prior year Sierre flood, partially offset by lower operating performance. Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items, decreased 37% year-over-year to $113 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $422 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. These decreases were primarily driven by a net negative tariff impact and higher aluminum scrap prices, partially offset by higher product pricing and cost efficiency actions. Adjusted EBITDA per tonne was down 8% year-over-year to $448.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $411 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Adjusted free cash flow was an outflow of $499 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026, compared to the prior year period outflow of $345 million, as higher capital expenditures were partially offset by net cash flow provided by operating activities. Total capital expenditures increased 27% to $913 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2026, due primarily to strategic investments in new rolling and recycling capacity under construction, most notably in the U.S. for the Company's new greenfield rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama.

"We are pleased with the progress we're making in advancing our cost efficiency program to drive better margins in a challenging economic environment," said Dev Ahuja, executive vice president and CFO, Novelis Inc.

The Company had a net leverage ratio (Adjusted Net Debt / trailing twelve months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA) of 3.5x at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Total liquidity stood at $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2025, consisting of $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.7 billion in availability under committed credit facilities.

Update on Fire at Oswego Plant in September

On September 16, a fire broke out at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York. Fortunately, no one was injured. Damage from the fire was primarily localized to the hot mill area. Teams have been working around-the-clock to restore operations at Oswego quickly and safely, while leveraging alternative resources to minimize customer disruption. Based on recent progress, the Company now expects to restart the hot mill in December 2025.

"We are grateful for the swift response and dedication of our teams, as well as the collaboration of our customers, industry peers, and equipment suppliers," said Fisher. "Despite this unexpected challenge, we remain confident in the strength of our business, the resilience of our team, and our ability to adapt and recover."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides, which can be found at novelis.com/investors. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Tonne, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio, Net Income attributable to our common shareholder excluding Special Items, and segment information.

Novelis Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 4,744

$ 4,295

$ 9,461

$ 8,482 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,028

3,610

8,104

7,091 Selling, general and administrative expenses 173

183

348

364 Depreciation and amortization 152

141

300

281 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 68

72

135

144 Research and development expenses 24

25

46

50 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3

—

3

— Restructuring and impairment expenses, net 31

21

116

40 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates (5)

(2)

(6)

(3) Other expenses, net 46

65

45

125

4,520

4,115

9,091

8,092 Income before income tax provision 224

180

370

390 Income tax provision 61

51

111

111 Net income 163

129

259

279 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest —

1

—

— Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 163

$ 128

$ 259

$ 279

Novelis Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in millions, except number of shares) September 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,157

$ 1,036 Accounts receivable, net





— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 as of September 30, 2025,

and March 31, 2025) 2,013

2,073 — related parties 163

136 Inventories 3,403

3,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 240

234 Fair value of derivative instruments 74

176 Assets held for sale 20

6 Total current assets 7,070

6,715 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,593

6,851 Goodwill 1,079

1,074 Intangible assets, net 478

509 Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 992

912 Deferred income tax assets 176

188 Other long-term assets





— third parties 300

263 — related parties 5

3 Total assets $ 17,693

$ 16,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 35

$ 32 Short-term borrowings 527

348 Accounts payable





— third parties 3,761

3,687 — related parties 308

275 Fair value of derivative instruments 144

106 Liabilities held for sale 12

— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 614

666 Total current liabilities 5,401

5,114 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,324

5,773 Deferred income tax liabilities 288

295 Accrued postretirement benefits 539

534 Other long-term liabilities 297

284 Total liabilities 12,849

12,000 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholder's equity





Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 600,000,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025 —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,073

1,108 Retained earnings 4,014

3,755 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (253)

(358) Total equity of our common shareholder 4,834

4,505 Noncontrolling interest 10

10 Total equity 4,844

4,515 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,693

$ 16,515

Novelis Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 259

$ 279 Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 300

281 Loss (gain) on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net 38

(46) Loss on sale of assets, net 3

2 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 69

33 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3

— Deferred income taxes, net 22

— Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates (6)

(3) Loss on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt 18

15 Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 8

6 Non-cash charges related to Sierre flooding —

42 Non-cash charges related to Oswego fire 11

— Other, net —

2 Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale:





Accounts receivable 105

(202) Inventories (251)

(289) Accounts payable (61)

341 Other assets (21)

21 Other liabilities (86)

(108) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 411

$ 374 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures $ (913)

$ (717) Outflows from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net (3)

(7) Outflows from the settlement of derivative instruments, net (17)

(1) Proceeds from insurance claims 18

— Other 5

6 Net cash used in investing activities $ (910)

$ (719) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings $ 1,378

$ 64 Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (817)

(68) Revolving credit facilities and other, net 99

106 Debt issuance costs (23)

— Return of capital to our common shareholder (35)

— Net cash provided by financing activities $ 602

$ 102 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 103

(243) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 18

2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 1,041

1,322 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,162

$ 1,081







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,157

$ 1,071 Restricted cash (included in other long-term assets) 5

10 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,162

$ 1,081

Re conciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income attributable to our common shareholder.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended

TTM Ended(1) (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024

March 31, 2025

September 30,

2025 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 163

$ 128

$ 259

$ 279

$ 683

$ 663 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

1

—

—

—

— Income tax provision 61

51

111

111

159

159 Interest, net 63

67

125

131

252

246 Depreciation and amortization 152

141

300

281

575

594 EBITDA $ 439

$ 388

$ 795

$ 802

$ 1,669

$ 1,662























Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation $ 13

$ 12

$ 27

$ 25

$ 47

$ 49 Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net 29

(9)

37

(16)

(57)

(4) Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in Adjusted EBITDA (3)

3

(6)

5

5

(6) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3

—

3

—

7

10 Restructuring and impairment expenses, net(2) 31

21

116

40

53

129 Loss on sale or disposal of assets, net 1

1

3

2

4

5 Metal price lag (129)

(21)

(198)

(14)

(69)

(253) Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(3) 2

61

8

101

105

12 Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries(4) 21

—

21

—

—

21 Start-up costs(5) 8

—

13

—

—

13 Other, net 7

6

19

17

38

40 Adjusted EBITDA $ 422

$ 462

$ 838

$ 962

$ 1,802

$ 1,678















(1) The amounts in the TTM column are calculated by taking the amounts for the year ended March 31, 2025, subtracting the amounts for the six months ended September 30, 2024, and adding the amounts for the six months ended September 30, 2025. (2) Restructuring and impairment expenses, net for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 include $28 million and $111 million, respectively, related to the 2025 Efficiency Plan. (3) Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant in June 2024, caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries. (4) Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from a significant fire at our Oswego, New York plant in September 2025. (5) Start-up costs are related to the construction of a rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. All of these costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA per tonne.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (numerator) $ 422

$ 462 Rolled product shipments (in kt) (denominator) 941

945 Adjusted EBITDA per tonne $ 448

$ 489

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures, to net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations.



Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 411

$ 374 Net cash used in investing activities(1) (910)

(719) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (499)

$ (345)















(1) For the six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not have any cash flows from discontinued operations in operating activities or investing activities.

Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited)

The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to Adjusted Net Debt.

(in millions) September 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 Long–term debt, net of current portion $ 6,324

$ 5,773 Current portion of long-term debt 35

32 Short-term borrowings 527

348 Unamortized carrying value adjustments 70

59 Cash and cash equivalents (1,157)

(1,036) Adjusted Net Debt $ 5,799

$ 5,176

The following table shows the calculation of the Net Leverage Ratio (in millions, except for the Net Leverage Ratio).



September 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 Adjusted Net Debt (numerator) $ 5,799

$ 5,176 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (denominator) $ 1,678

$ 1,802 Net Leverage Ratio 3.5

2.9

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder, Excluding Special Items to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited)

The following table presents net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items, a non-GAAP financial measure. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 163

$ 128

$ 259

$ 279 Special Items:













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3

—

3

— Metal price lag (129)

(21)

(198)

(14) Restructuring and impairment expenses, net 31

21

116

40 Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(1) 2

61

8

101 Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries(2) 21

—

21

— Start-up costs(3) 8

—

13

— Tax effect on special items 14

(10)

7

(23) Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items $ 113

$ 179

$ 229

$ 383















(1) Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant in June 2024 caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries. (2) Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from a significant fire at our Oswego, New York plant in September 2025. (3) Start-up costs are related to the construction of a rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. All of these costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Segment Information (unaudited)

The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).

Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 134

$ 81

$ 99

$ 108

$ —

$ 422

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

369

260

170

142

—

941 Rolled products – intersegment

—

1

52

17

(70)

— Total rolled products

369

261

222

159

(70)

941

Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 185

$ 63

$ 91

$ 122

$ 1

$ 462

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

395

233

159

158

—

945 Rolled products – intersegment

1

—

39

4

(44)

— Total rolled products

396

233

198

162

(44)

945

























Selected Operating Results Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 267

$ 151

$ 192

$ 227

$ 1

$ 838

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

758

522

334

290

—

1,904 Rolled products – intersegment

—

1

103

25

(129)

— Total rolled products

758

523

437

315

(129)

1,904

























Selected Operating Results Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 368

$ 153

$ 183

$ 254

$ 4

$ 962

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

783

494

318

301

—

1,896 Rolled products – intersegment

1

2

74

15

(92)

— Total rolled products

784

496

392

316

(92)

1,896

