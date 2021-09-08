Novelis Expands Research Partnership with Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced the expansion of its research partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) Novelis Innovation Hub, with a focus on materials and process research to help Novelis fulfill its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together and reach a net zero carbon footprint by 2050.

This extended cooperation will build on the programs already engaged to accelerate the pace of innovation via high throughput development methodologies coupled with artificial intelligence and to develop new generations of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, making use of aluminum to improve their performance. The extended programs will target improved performance with higher amounts of recycled aluminum in batteries.

"Our collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to accelerate our R&D and to boost the performance of EV batteries (energy density) and recyclability, while lowering costs for automakers and battery manufacturers," said Philippe Meyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Novelis Inc. "But we want to go beyond and partner closely with Georgia Tech to help transform our industry to reach committed objectives toward sustainability."

The expanded partnership continues ongoing technical research, while initiating new strategic programs. These include circular economy solutions or de-carbonization of the industrial footprint and promoting entrepreneurship and incubation of new ventures. This will drive accelerated commercialization of new products, resulting in broader relationships with Georgia Tech's business and commercialization groups.

"To keep advancing the aluminum industry toward the circular economy, we must increase the pace of innovation and develop new solutions that demonstrate aluminum's superior sustainability benefits," said Raj Gopalaswamy, Global Technology Director of New Domains, Novelis Inc. "Through research partnerships with world-leading institutions like Georgia Tech, we can fulfill the growing needs for aluminum applications that help our customers meet their sustainability goals faster and more efficiently."

"Collaboration between academia and industry will help speed the development of transformative solutions to meet the sustainability challenges we face today," said Shreyes Melkote, Executive Director of the Novelis Innovation Hub, Georgia Tech. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Novelis to address its critical scientific, technological and workforce needs by leveraging the wide-ranging expertise and talent of Georgia Tech faculty and students in sustainable technologies, advanced materials and manufacturing, artificial intelligence, data sciences and robotics."

Julia Kubanek, Vice President for Interdisciplinary Research at Georgia Tech, views Novelis as a critical partner for Georgia Tech to accelerate product innovation across multiple sectors.

"As an Institute, we remain committed to our vision to foster world-class partnerships as we collaborate with Novelis," said Kubanek. "Our mutual interests in sustainability, clean energy and creative design of materials make this research partnership especially exciting for us."

