Novelis Extends Partnership with Infinitum to Advance Aluminium Can Recycling in Norway

New agreement strengthens collaboration between Novelis and Norway's deposit return system, ensuring continued high-quality aluminium recycling and efficient logistics

ZURICH, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, and Infinitum, a leading foundation in depositing and recycling beverage cans and non-refillable plastic bottles in Norway, today announced the renewal of their successful partnership through a new long-term agreement. This milestone reinforces their shared commitment to recycle all aluminium beverage cans used in Norway.

Each year, tons of aluminium are sent from Infinitum's facilities in Norway to Novelis' recycling plant in Latchford, UK, where the material is processed into new beverage cans. This direct loop illustrates a functioning circular economy.

"This partnership demonstrates how circular systems can work at scale," says Alexandre Gellert, Vice President of Metal Procurement for Novelis in Europe. "By securing a stable stream of post‑consumer aluminium and integrating it into Novelis' recycling and rolling system, we increase recycled content and reduce CO2e emissions in line with our Vision 3x30."

"Novelis is a critical partner in closing the loop for beverage cans collected through our deposit system," adds Kjell Olav A. Maldum, CEO of Infinitum. "We have full transparency on volumes, quality and lead times, which allows us to run a stable, cost‑efficient system and deliver predictable, low‑carbon outcomes."

The renewed agreement provides long-term stability and creates opportunities to further improve logistics and reduce environmental impact.

The partnership supports Novelis' 3x30 vision, which targets increasing average recycled content to 75%, reducing emissions intensity to below 3 tonnes CO2e per tonne of flat‑rolled product shipped, and leading circularity through first‑mover investments by 2030.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminium products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminium. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminium and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

About Infinitum

Since 1999, Infinitum has been a leading foundation in depositing and recycling non-refillable plastic bottles and beverage cans. All bottles and cans with the characteristic Norwegian deposit-label are possible to deposit all over the country due to our national deposit scheme. Our sole purpose is not economic profit, but to always increase the number of collected beverage containers our eco-friendly, cost-effective deposit scheme can handle. We are strongly motivated to contribute to a better environment; thus, we have invested in new, highly effective, and modern recycling facilities. This ensures a clean environment and a better future.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.