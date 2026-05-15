Novelis to Support New U.S. Government Child Savings Accounts Program

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced it will match up to $1,000 for eligible employee contributions to the U.S. government's new children's savings account program, also known as "Trump Accounts."

"Supporting our employees extends beyond the workplace. It includes helping them plan for their families' futures," said Steve Fisher, president and chief executive officer of Novelis Inc. "Providing a corporate match is a great way to further invest in our employees and the next generation of Americans."

Trump Accounts provides a $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury into a tax-advantaged account for eligible children born in the U.S. between 2025 and 2028. The program is designed to help build future financial security by encouraging saving and investing.

The new benefit builds on Novelis' longstanding charitable focus on strengthening future generations through education and workforce development programs.

Novelis joins dozens of other companies supporting the Trump Funds and is the first aluminum manufacturer to do so.

"Trump Accounts are a transformative policy initiative that will help unlock the American Dream for millions of children. It is encouraging to see our nation's leading companies, including Novelis, supporting this effort by offering matching contributions for their employees," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, momentum continues to build as more companies and institutions participate, helping the next generation of Americans become shareholders in the world's most vibrant capital markets."

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.