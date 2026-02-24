Novelis' Koblenz Plant Awarded Bronze Status in the Aero Excellence Initiative

Milestone achievement reflects Novelis' strong commitment to operational excellence, industrial practices, and enhanced security across the aerospace supply chain

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, today announced that its Koblenz plant has achieved Bronze status in the international Aero Excellence initiative. This recognition highlights the site's continuous dedication to elevating production systems, strengthening environmental and security measures, and reinforcing the company's long-standing pledge to the aerospace industry.

"Achieving Bronze status in the Aero Excellence initiative is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence of our entire Koblenz team," said Johan Petry, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Global Aerospace. This recognition enhances our position as a reliable aerospace partner and our commitment to quality, sustainability, and operational excellence. We are proud of this achievement and look forward to progressing further on our Aero Excellence journey."

Aero Excellence, established by leading European aerospace associations, provides a unified standard for evaluating industrial maturity and supply chain performance across the aerospace segment. The Bronze status certifies the Koblenz plant has successfully completed a rigorous multistage assessment process, which includes a comprehensive self-assessment followed by an independent review conducted by certified assessors. Through the assessment process, the Koblenz site demonstrated that it meets foundational requirements across operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and secure digital infrastructure.

For decades, Novelis has been a trusted supplier of advanced, high-performance aluminium solutions for global aerospace customers. From wing structures to fuselage components, the company plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of lighter, more efficient aircraft. Achieving the Bronze designation affirms that the Novelis' Koblenz site not only meets the initiative's stringent criteria but also embraces a culture of continuous improvement, one that reinforces long-term customer confidence

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

