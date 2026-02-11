Novelis Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

Net loss attributable to our common shareholder of $160 million, compared to a net income of $110 million in the prior year, significantly impacted by Oswego, US, plant fires in September and November

Oswego production interruptions caused rolled product shipments to be an estimated 72 kilotonnes lower than expected, resulting in an estimated negative pre-tax $54 million impact on Adjusted EBITDA and Net loss; Net loss was additionally impacted by $327 million in pre-tax losses related to the fires

Adjusted EBITDA of $348 million, down 5% YoY, impacted by an estimated negative $54 million from the Oswego fires and $34 million from tariffs

Rolled product shipments of 809 kilotonnes, down 11% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA per tonne shipped of $430, up 6% YoY

Recovering from production disruption at Oswego; anticipate restarting the hot mill in late Q2 calendar year 2026

Received an equity contribution from its common shareholder in the amount of $750 million in December

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

"Despite facing short-term capacity constraints due to the Oswego production disruption, our underlying performance remains strong, driven by our resilient business model, strategic investments in new capacity, effective cost management initiatives, and favorable market conditions—particularly in the beverage packaging sector, our largest product end market," said Steve Fisher, president and CEO, Novelis Inc. "Cost efficiencies and favorable recycling benefits contributed to a 6% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA per tonne to $430 in the third quarter, even after absorbing tariffs and the impact of the Oswego fires, highlighting the robustness of our core business."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 3% versus the prior year period to $4.2 billion, mainly driven by higher average aluminum prices, partially offset by an 11% decrease in total rolled product shipments to 809 kilotonnes. Lower shipments to the automotive, beverage packaging and specialties markets were primarily driven by an estimated 72 kilotonne negative shipment impact related to the Oswego production disruption, partially offset by higher aerospace shipments.

Net income attributable to our common shareholder was a loss of $160 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to a net income of $110 million in the prior year period. The decrease was due primarily to the Oswego production disruption and $327 million in pre-tax net losses related to the Oswego fires, as well as unrealized losses on derivatives in the current year compared to gains in the prior year, partially offset by favorable metal price lag resulting from rising average local market aluminum premiums. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% year-over-year to $348 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, impacted by an estimated negative $54 million resulting from production interruptions at Oswego and $34 million from tariffs. Partially offsetting these factors were lower aluminum scrap input prices, higher product pricing and savings from our cost efficiency actions.

Net cash used in operating activities was an outflow of $90 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to a net cash inflow $263 million in the prior year period, largely related to impacts from the Oswego fires. Adjusted free cash flow was an outflow of $1,641 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to the prior year period outflow of $915 million, impacted by an estimated negative $485 million related to the Oswego fires. The decrease in free cash flow was also partially due to a 34% increase in total capital expenditures to $1,577 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, mainly for strategic investments in new capacity under construction, most notably in the U.S. for the Company's greenfield rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama.

"Despite the challenges posed by the Oswego fires, we continue to demonstrate disciplined execution of cost efficiency initiatives and cash flow management, as reflected in our underlying performance," said Dev Ahuja, executive vice president and CFO, Novelis Inc. "The equity infusion from our parent company highlights their support and confidence in Novelis, helping us navigate a difficult but temporary situation."

The Company had a net leverage ratio (Adjusted Net Debt / trailing twelve months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA) of 3.7x at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Total liquidity stood at $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, consisting of $825 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.7 billion in availability under committed credit facilities. In December, the Company received an equity contribution from its common shareholder in the amount of $750 million.

Update on September and November Fires at Oswego Plant

On September 16, a fire broke out at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York. On November 20, a second significant fire occurred at the Oswego plant in a location where repair work from the September fire was taking place. Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated and there were no injuries to employees, contractors or first responders during either event. Both fire events were contained to the hot mill area and did not impact the rest of the plant.

"We are aggressively leveraging our global footprint and third-party sources to overcome capacity constraints while we simultaneously restore the Oswego plant," said Fisher. "Based on work to-date, we expect to restart the Oswego hot mill late in the second quarter of calendar 2026."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 4,186

$ 4,080

$ 13,647

$ 12,562 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,513

3,516

11,617

10,607 Selling, general and administrative expenses 177

179

525

543 Depreciation and amortization 155

142

455

423 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 66

66

201

210 Research and development expenses 22

25

68

75 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

—

3

— Restructuring and impairment expenses, net 20

6

136

46 Equity in net loss (income) of non-consolidated affiliates 7

1

1

(2) Other expenses (income), net 381

(4)

426

121

4,341

3,931

13,432

12,023 (Loss) income before income tax provision (155)

149

215

539 Income tax provision 4

39

115

150 Net (loss) income (159)

110

100

389 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1

—

1

— Net (loss) income attributable to our common shareholder $ (160)

$ 110

$ 99

$ 389

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions, except number of shares) December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 825

$ 1,036 Accounts receivable, net





— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 as of December 31, 2025,

and March 31, 2025) 2,017

2,073 — related parties 176

136 Inventories 3,703

3,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 302

234 Fair value of derivative instruments 109

176 Assets held for sale 19

6 Total current assets 7,151

6,715 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,118

6,851 Goodwill 1,080

1,074 Intangible assets, net 458

509 Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 981

912 Deferred income tax assets 166

188 Other long-term assets





— third parties 287

263 — related parties 5

3 Total assets $ 18,246

$ 16,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 52

$ 32 Short-term borrowings 592

348 Accounts payable





— third parties 3,548

3,687 — related parties 325

275 Fair value of derivative instruments 378

106 Liabilities held for sale 13

— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 704

666 Total current liabilities 5,612

5,114 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,317

5,773 Deferred income tax liabilities 189

295 Accrued postretirement benefits 523

534 Other long-term liabilities 298

284 Total liabilities 12,939

12,000 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholder's equity





Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 605,000,000 and

600,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025,

respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,823

1,108 Retained earnings 3,854

3,755 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (385)

(358) Total equity of our common shareholder 5,292

4,505 Noncontrolling interest 15

10 Total equity 5,307

4,515 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,246

$ 16,515

Novelis Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net (loss) income $ 100

$ 389 Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 455

423 Loss (gain) on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net 71

(17) Loss on sale of assets, net 3

2 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 76

34 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 3

— Deferred income taxes, net (20)

(26) Equity in net loss (income) of non-consolidated affiliates 1

(2) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt 18

(12) Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 11

10 Non-cash charges related to Sierre flooding —

42 Non-cash charges related to Oswego fire 36

— Other, net —

4 Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale:





Accounts receivable 61

(221) Inventories (557)

(486) Accounts payable (253)

245 Other assets (86)

(66) Other liabilities (9)

(56) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (90)

$ 263 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures $ (1,577)

$ (1,175) Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging 1

— Proceeds (outflows) from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net 3

(9) Outflows from the settlement of derivative instruments, net (25)

(4) Proceeds from insurance claims 36

— Other 12

10 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,550)

$ (1,178) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings $ 1,458

$ 268 Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (822)

(123) Revolving credit facilities and other, net 89

262 Debt issuance costs (25)

(3) Proceeds from equity contribution from our common shareholder 750

— Return of capital to our common shareholder (35)

— Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,415

$ 404 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (225)

(511) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 14

(15) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 1,041

1,322 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 830

$ 796







Cash and cash equivalents $ 825

$ 791 Restricted cash (included in other long-term assets) 5

5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 830

$ 796

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income attributable to our common shareholder.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

TTM Ended(1) (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2025 Net (loss) income attributable to our common shareholder $ (160)

$ 110

$ 99

$ 389

$ 683

$ 393 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

—

1

—

—

1 Income tax provision 4

39

115

150

159

124 Interest, net 62

61

187

192

252

247 Depreciation and amortization 155

142

455

423

575

607 EBITDA $ 62

$ 352

$ 857

$ 1,154

$ 1,669

$ 1,372























Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation $ 12

$ 9

$ 39

$ 34

$ 47

$ 52 Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net 33

(18)

70

(34)

(57)

47 Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1

(7)

6

5

(8) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

—

3

—

7

10 Restructuring and impairment expenses, net(2) 20

6

136

46

53

143 Loss on sale or disposal of assets, net —

—

3

2

4

5 Metal price lag (126)

—

(324)

(14)

(69)

(379) Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(3) 2

5

10

106

105

9 September Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries(4) 300

—

321

—

—

321 November Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries(4) 27

—

27

—

—

27 Start-up costs(5) 12

—

25

—

—

25 Other, net 7

12

26

29

38

35 Adjusted EBITDA $ 348

$ 367

$ 1,186

$ 1,329

$ 1,802

$ 1,659

____________________ (1) The amounts in the TTM column are calculated by taking the amounts for the year ended March 31, 2025, subtracting the amounts for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, and adding the amounts for the nine months ended December 31, 2025. (2) Restructuring and impairment expenses, net for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 include $18 million and $129 million, respectively, related to the 2025 Efficiency Plan. (3) Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant in June 2024, caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries. (4) September Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries and November Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from two significant fires at our Oswego, New York plant. (5) Start-up costs are related to the construction of a rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. All of these costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA per tonne.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (numerator) $ 348

$ 367 Rolled product shipments (in kt) (denominator) 809

904 Adjusted EBITDA per tonne $ 430

$ 406

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited) The following table reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures, to net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations.

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(1) $ (90)

$ 263 Net cash used in investing activities(1) (1,550)

(1,178) Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes and hedging (1)

— Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (1,641)

$ (915)

_________________________ (1) For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not have any cash flows from discontinued operations in operating activities or investing activities.

Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited) The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to Adjusted Net Debt. (in millions) December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Long–term debt, net of current portion $ 6,317

$ 5,773 Current portion of long-term debt 52

32 Short-term borrowings 592

348 Unamortized carrying value adjustments 68

59 Cash and cash equivalents (825)

(1,036) Adjusted Net Debt $ 6,204

$ 5,176

The following table shows the calculation of the Net Leverage Ratio (in millions, except for the Net Leverage Ratio).

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Adjusted Net Debt (numerator) $ 6,204

$ 5,176 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (denominator) $ 1,659

$ 1,802 Net Leverage Ratio 3.7

2.9

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder, Excluding Special Items to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited) The following table presents net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items, a non- GAAP financial measure. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income attributable to our common shareholder $ (160)

$ 110

$ 99

$ 389 Special Items:













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net —

—

3

— Metal price lag (126)

—

(324)

(14) Restructuring and impairment expenses, net 20

6

136

46 Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(1) 2

5

10

106 September Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries(2) 300

—

321

— November Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries(2) 27

—

27

— Start-up costs(3) 12

—

25

— Tax effect on special items (55)

(2)

(48)

(25) Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items $ 20

$ 119

$ 249

$ 502

_________________________ (1) Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant in June 2024 caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries. (2) September Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries and November Oswego fire losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from two significant fires at our Oswego, New York plant. (3) Start-up costs are related to the construction of a rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. All of these costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Segment Information (unaudited) The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes). Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 94

$ 78

$ 48

$ 130

$ (2)

$ 348

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

283

235

137

154

—

809 Rolled products – intersegment

—

27

52

16

(95)

— Total rolled products

283

262

189

170

(95)

809



Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 122

$ 49

$ 75

$ 121

$ —

$ 367

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

360

225

154

165

—

904 Rolled products – intersegment

—

1

32

1

(34)

— Total rolled products

360

226

186

166

(34)

904

























Selected Operating Results Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 361

$ 229

$ 240

$ 357

$ (1)

$ 1,186

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

1,041

757

471

444

—

2,713 Rolled products – intersegment

—

28

155

41

(224)

— Total rolled products

1,041

785

626

485

(224)

2,713

























Selected Operating Results Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 490

$ 202

$ 258

$ 375

$ 4

$ 1,329

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products – third party

1,143

719

472

466

—

2,800 Rolled products – intersegment

1

3

106

16

(126)

— Total rolled products

1,144

722

578

482

(126)

2,800

