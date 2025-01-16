Novelis Recognized by World Economic Forum as a Leader in Sustainable Manufacturing

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a blog post by Cary Chenanda, President, Novelis North America, and Executive Vice President, Novelis.

As the world's largest recycler of aluminum, Novelis has long played an integral role in scaling circularity and decarbonizing the aluminum industry to create a more sustainable future.

This week, Novelis' Uhrichsville plant has been recognized by the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) as a Sustainability Lighthouse. Novelis is honored to be the first-ever, US-based aluminum manufacturer to receive such recognition and join this esteemed network of transformative industry leaders.

Novelis' facility in Uhrichsville, Ohio, with its 400 employees, achieved this recognition by reaching an industry-leading 97% recycled content for its 3105 alloy, used primarily in Specialties products that serve the Building & Construction market. This significantly reduces reliance on energy-intensive primary aluminum production. With its strong focus on circularity, aided by recycling, scrap segregation, melting, casting and rolling technologies, innovative procurement strategies and IT solutions, the Uhrichsville facility is also GreenCircle Certified, which is third-party verification of our sustainability claims.

The urgency to reduce waste, decarbonize industries and mitigate climate change has never been greater. That's why Novelis North America is proud to join WEF's Global Lighthouse Network and build on its efforts toward 3x30, a company-wide vision to advance aluminum as the material of choice with circular solutions. Novelis 3x30 aims to reduce carbon emissions to less than 3 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of flat-rolled product (FRP) shipped, achieve 75% average recycled content in our products, and continue to lead the industry toward circularity through first-mover investments.

Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, and, at Novelis, we believe that aluminum is the key to unlocking a lighter, greener, simpler and safer future for all. Recycling aluminum reduces the environmental and economic impacts associated with the extraction and consumption of non-renewable resources, including significant reductions in carbon emissions and landfilled waste.

In the words of Kiva Allgood, Head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum, "Across our Global Lighthouse Network, digital technologies are revolutionizing production ecosystems. From AI-driven control towers to zero-code workflows, Lighthouses exemplify sustainable innovation, setting benchmarks millions can follow to drive transformational change across the entire ecosystem."

We believe becoming a member of the WEF's Global Lighthouse Network demonstrates Novelis' industry leadership, invaluable partnerships, advanced technologies, sustainable practices at scale and adaptability to the ever-evolving landscape. CLICK HERE to read the Global Lighthouse Network Press Release.

The Global Lighthouse Network, founded by the World Economic Forum, is a community of manufacturers leading the application of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies at scale to drive step-change financial, operational and sustainability improvements by transforming factories, value chains and business models.

Per GLN, Sustainability Lighthouses are responding to supply chain risk and demands for lifecycle sustainability by taking a close look at their product portfolios and value chain stewardship. They are deploying advanced approaches to improve their sustainability, including data platforms for comprehensive visibility and intelligence, tools for rapid product design and circularity solutions to reduce lifecycle emissions.

