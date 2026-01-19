Novelis Names Emilio Braghi Chief Operating Officer

"Emilio's deep operational expertise and global leadership experience make him uniquely qualified to drive performance improvements across our business," said Fisher. "I am confident he will help us reach new levels of operational excellence and strengthen Novelis' position as a supplier of choice in the aluminum industry. I look forward to partnering with Emilio to ensure we deliver on our operations agenda."

In addition to serving as COO, Braghi will continue as President of Novelis Europe and remain based in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and continue working alongside our talented global team," said Braghi. "Together, we can build on Novelis' strong foundation to deliver world-class operational performance, advance our safety and quality standards, and create even greater value for our customers and stakeholders."

Braghi has more than 25 years of experience with Novelis, having held leadership roles across Europe, North America and Asia. He joined Novelis in 1999 as sales manager for Europe and advanced through a series of general management positions, including leadership of Novelis' business in Italy. In 2012, Braghi joined the Asia leadership team as vice president of operations, later expanding his responsibilities to include commercial activities. He then served as vice president of operations for North America before being named President of Novelis Europe in 2016.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

