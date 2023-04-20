Novelis to Share Benefits of High-Strength, Aluminum Roll Forming in Vehicle Design and Manufacturing at Automotive Circle's Car Body Xperience Conference on April 26

Highlights Include Weight and Carbon Emission Reduction

ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, will discuss the benefits of aluminum roll forming in vehicle design and manufacturing, together with Shape Corp., in the session: "Lighter, greener, simpler through roll forming of high-strength aluminum" at Automotive Circle's Car Body Xperience Conference, on April 26, in Rochester, Michigan.

Donald Whitacre, Automotive Technical Director, Novelis North America, and Brian Oxley, Product Manager at Shape Corp., will discuss how new developments in roll forming of high-strength aluminum, one of the world's most infinitely recyclable material, is ideal for automakers aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions. The presentation is part of the "Shaping the Automotive Future" theme of the second day of the conference.

The conference, which takes place on April 25 and 26, 2023, will review the major changes that the automotive industry is undergoing as it evolves. It will examine how the industry is working to meet the technological, social and environmental challenges of today by shifting toward more electrification, digitalization and sustainability.

"Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architectures are utilizing more constant-section structural parts," said Mr. Whitacre. "The roll forming process makes these components quickly and robustly, and marrying high-strength aluminum sheet into this process offers fantastic value to OEMs working to simplify assembly while improving efficiency."

The Car Body Xperience Conference, planned by The Automotive Circle, is designed to address today's challenges and to bring together its worldwide network of automotive engineering experts. The conference will address the latest developments in car body engineering and manufacturing.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminium products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminium. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminium and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

