Novelis Wins Award for 100% Recycled End-Of-Life Vehicle Scrap Product

The MMK Award of Excellence recognizes groundbreaking innovation in sustainable automotive material development

ZURICH, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has been honored with the Münchner Management Kolloquium (MMK) Award of Excellence 2026 for its aluminium sheet made with 100% end-of-life vehicle scrap, specifically developed for use in exterior car body applications. The award recognizes individuals, companies, and projects that drive meaningful and sustainable progress in business and society through innovation, responsibility, and foresight.

The MMK award of excellence was presented to a Novelis delegation by jury member, Dr. Nadine Sterley (GEA Group).

"This award affirms our commitment to shaping the future of the aluminum and automotive industries," says Michael Hahne, Vice President of Commercial for Novelis in Europe. "The MMK Award of Excellence highlights the importance of innovation, responsibility and collaboration - values that guide our daily work."

The MMK is one of the leading management conferences in the German-speaking region, attracting over 1,500 decision-makers from industry, academia, and politics each year.

Recycled aluminium as a catalyst for sustainable mobility

Novelis received the award for its highly innovative automotive aluminium sheet, which features exceptionally high recycled content and sets new standards in sustainable vehicle production. Aluminium is lightweight, strong, and endlessly recyclable. Novelis leverages these advantages consistently. In fiscal year 2025, the company achieved an average global recycled content of 63% across all products, with specific automotive alloys reaching up to 85%. Additionally, the aluminium recycling process uses approximately 95% less energy than is required to produce primary aluminium.

The award-winning solution showcases the true potential of a circular economy. By producing aluminum sheet made from 100% end-of-life vehicle scrap, Novelis has demonstrated that car-to-car recycling for high-quality outer-body aluminium applications is technically feasible. We believe this is a significant step toward decarbonizing the automotive sector.

Novelis' path toward a fully circular future

Through Novelis 3x30, the company is driving the transition toward a fully circular economy. This includes expanding access to high-quality end-of-life scrap, investing in advanced recycling processes, and collaborating across the automotive value chain. We believe these efforts contribute significantly to more climate-friendly product solutions that help Novelis' customers achieve their sustainability targets.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.