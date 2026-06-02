Novellia Secures $18M Series A to Scale Patient-Powered Data Platform, Solving Pharma's $50B Problem

Funding Comes on the Heels of Novellia Powering Research for the World's Largest Drugmakers, Signing Several Seven-Figure Contracts, and the Launch of Its Patient-Facing Mobile App

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novellia, the only real-world data company built entirely on information patients choose to contribute to medical research, today announced an $18 million Series A led by Spark Capital with participation from Khosla Ventures, Acrew Capital, Bling Capital, and TMV, bringing Novellia's total funding to $28 million. Building on this momentum, Novellia is also launching its patient-facing mobile app, an extension of its award-winning online platform that allows individuals to securely access their complete health history.

Novellia Raises $18M Series A Funding Round, Bringing Total Funds Raised to $28M Speed Speed

Researchers have long depended on real-world data to understand how treatments perform outside clinical trials. But today's data ecosystem is dominated by third-party brokers stitching together partial datasets from insurance claims and hospital records. The result is a system that costs over $50 billion annually and still leaves out the most important source of truth: the patient.

"Behind every patient is a fragmented, incomplete record of their life," said Shashi Shankar, Co-Founder and CEO of Novellia. "I watched this up close: first through my grandfather's cancer journey, and then professionally in pharma, where we were developing therapies without ever seeing the full picture. The system failed patients and researchers at the same time. Novellia changes the course for this whole industry by putting the patient at the center."

The funding will be utilized to scale Novellia's AI-powered technology, designed to give patients a free tool to access and organize their complete health history across providers, alongside the opportunity to share it with scientists to advance medical discoveries. Novellia puts this deidentified, anonymized data in the hands of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to fuel new cures and treatments, fundamentally changing the course of research and development. Its customers include several of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and early-stage diagnostics companies.

"I've known major pharma companies had data that was too old, too slow, and too disconnected from patients," said Alex Finkelstein, General Partner at Spark Capital. "For a long time, I looked for a company like Novellia. Shashi understood the problem firsthand and built the solution that benefits patients and research. Since Spark led the Series A, Novellia has signed some of the largest companies in the world to seven-figure, multi-year contracts. This is dramatically changing how medicines are developed."

"Nearly 70% of patients are open to contributing data for medical breakthroughs, but they expect control, transparency, and privacy safeguards," said Emma Silverman, Partner at TMV. "That gap between willingness and infrastructure is exactly what Novellia solves by creating a new category of patient-consented data that is both more complete and more actionable for research."

Within 30 seconds, Novellia helps patients with serious and complex conditions find and unify up to 20 years of medical data from disparate hospital systems, doctors' offices, and labs across the U.S. The sickest patients carry the greatest administrative burden, spending hours tracking down records and repeating their histories to new providers. Novellia eliminates that overhead with its proprietary, AI-powered platform that pulls the data together into a single, user-friendly source to give patients a free, comprehensive record of their health, something most have never had access to. Novellia then analyzes those records using proprietary NLP models that extract signals from unstructured clinical text, including physician notes, lab narratives, and diagnostic reports. This is often the richest and most overlooked layer of the medical record, where clinicians document their reasoning and researchers finally see why decisions were made, turning raw patient data into anonymized, harmonized datasets ready for research.

About Novellia

Novellia, Inc. is a patient data company that helps people find and unify over 20 years of health data in seconds so they can get better care, while accelerating medical breakthroughs. Named one of Digital Health New York's 10 startups to watch, a 2026 Fierce Outsourcing Award recipient for Innovation in Drug Development, and a 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award winner for Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution, Novellia is the only real-world data company built entirely on information patients choose to share with research. Novellia is backed by peer-reviewed research presented at medical congresses, including ASCO and SABCS-AACR. To learn more, visit www.novellia.com .

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