Novellia Wins 2026 Fierce Outsourcing Award for Innovation in Drug Development

Recognition Highlights Novellia's Patient-Authorized RWD Platform as a Force in Advancing Biopharma Research

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novellia, the only real-world data company built entirely on information patients choose to contribute to medical research, today announced it has won the 2026 Fierce Outsourcing Award for Innovation in Drug Development. Presented by Fierce Pharma, one of the most widely read trade publications in the life sciences industry, the award recognizes the platforms and partnerships delivering the greatest advances in how drugs are discovered, developed, and brought to patients.

Novellia was selected over a finalist field that included organizations representing some of the most respected names in clinical research and drug development outsourcing.

Pharmaceutical researchers have long depended on real-world data to understand how treatments perform outside clinical trials. But today's data ecosystem is still dominated by third-party brokers stitching together partial records from insurance claims and hospital systems, without the patient ever having a say. The result is a system that costs the industry over $50 billion annually and still leaves out the most important source of truth: the patient.

Novellia was built to solve that. Its AI-powered platform gives patients a free tool to find and unify 20+ years of medical records in seconds, then puts that deidentified, anonymized data in the hands of the world's leading life science companies to fuel new cures and treatments.

"The breakthroughs coming in medicine will be built on patient trust," says Shashi Shankar, Co-founder and CEO of Novellia. "That is the resource the industry was missing, and it was missing because no one went to ask for it. Novellia built a system for the people carrying the heaviest diagnoses, cancer, chronic, and rare diseases. That relationship means researchers can finally see the full picture of how disease unfolds across real lives over real years. We are proud of this recognition. We are more proud of what it is going to make possible."

Within 30 seconds, Novellia helps patients with serious and complex conditions unify fragmented records from disparate hospital systems, doctors' offices, and labs across the U.S., to get the clearest, most complete view of their own care journey. The platform analyzes those records for meaningful patterns and turns them into anonymized, harmonized datasets shared with research partners. Its customers include several of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

Winners of the Fierce Outsourcing awards will be celebrated during Fierce Biotech Week on Wednesday, May 13.

About Novellia

Novellia, Inc. is a patient data company that helps people find and unify over 20 years of health data in seconds so they can get better care, while accelerating medical breakthroughs. Named one of 10 start-up companies to watch by Digital Health New York, Novellia is the only real-world data company built entirely on information patients volunteer to share with pharmaceutical companies. Novellia is backed by peer-reviewed research presented at medical congresses, including ASCO and SABCS-AACR. To learn more, visit www.novellia.com.

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SOURCE Novellia