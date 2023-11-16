NOVEMBER IS ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AWARENESS MONTH: WHAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE MEMORY CARE JOURNEY

News provided by

Brookdale Senior Living

16 Nov, 2023, 13:23 ET

Finding the Right Care for Loved Ones and Accessing Resources for Families and Caregivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:
According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer's is projected to reach 12.7 million by 2050. November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, a time to explore how the disease, as well as other dementias, affect all of us. Being aware of signs and symptoms that may indicate potential onset and identifying what steps to take if dementia is affecting a loved one are crucial components of memory care.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9209651-brookdale-senior-living-alzheimers-awareness-month-november-2023/

Kim Elliott, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Brookdale Senior Living discusses the signs and symptoms of dementia. She also shares what to look for when seeking support and a memory care community, as well as tips for how to help your family get the best care available. In addition, she discusses how to access educational resources, guidance, and support for caregivers and families.

DID YOU KNOW?

  • Deciding when to consider memory care is a personal decision. And each family is different. Some symptoms that indicate it may be time for professional help with caregiving include: increased issues with controlling emotional responses like verbal outbursts, physical resistance to care, getting lost or going outside without safe knowledge of how to get home, and an increased number of falls.
  • Some of the ways residents in high-quality memory care communities are supported are with therapeutic diets and dementia friendly food choices as well as with daily paths of engagement to support residents current abilities including movement.
  • Brookdale has more than 670 communities in 41 states across the country, and many of those are specifically designed for memory care. Their memory care program features a person-centered approach that's designed to help your loved one feel a sense of belonging and purpose, while still preserving their sense of self.

For more information, visit: Brookdale.com/memory

MORE ABOUT KIM ELLIOTT
Kim Elliott joined Brookdale in July 2014 and has served as our Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer since August 2021. She previously served as our Senior Vice President of Clinical Services from July 2014 until August 2021. Elliott has more than 27 years of experience in senior living and has developed a care philosophy based on the importance of individualized care, personal choice and resident independence. Before joining Brookdale, Ms. Elliott served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality and Compliance for Centerre Healthcare Corporation and Director of Compliance and Risk Management for Kindred Healthcare. Ms. Elliott received a BSN in nursing from the University of Kentucky and a Master's degree in nursing with a nursing executive specialty from Chamberlain University. She was inducted into the McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor in 2019, and serves on the Argentum Clinical Quality Executive Roundtable, on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Central Florida University School of Nursing, as a member of the Nightingale Society, and as a member of the 2022 Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows cohort.

Interview Provided by: Brookdale

Media Contact: Caroline Sprouse (615)210-6413, csprouse@brookdale.com

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Also from this source

Lessening Loneliness Among Older Adults Amid Surgeon General's Advisory

Lessening Loneliness Among Older Adults Amid Surgeon General's Advisory

Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in the country, is highlighting the importance of building meaningful connections and...
Cognitive Wellness: Spotlighting Brain Health during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Cognitive Wellness: Spotlighting Brain Health during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest memory care provider, is recognizing Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month by encouraging people to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.