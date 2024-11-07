November is Running Safety Month: Introducing SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel for Safer Runs This Season

With Daylight Saving Time leading to decreased daylight hours, the SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel's adjustable LED hand strap improves runner's visibility to oncoming traffic, keeping them safer as darkness falls earlier in the day. Designed for protection, comfort, and ease of use, the pepper gel provides runners with a way to defend themselves at a distance, helping ensure confidence throughout their exercise routines.

"According to a 2023 Adidas Study, 92% of women are concerned with their safety when they go on a run. Our latest innovation is crafted for the active community, prioritizing personal safety without sacrificing freedom of movement," said David Nance, SABRE CEO. "We designed the SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel to give people greater freedom and control over their safety, wherever their paths take them, and we're thrilled to offer this product as a way to support runners and anyone outdoors in feeling more secure."

Enhanced Features to Protect and Illuminate

With its dual LED settings—stable and strobe—the SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel enhances visibility and ensures you're seen by passing vehicles and cyclists. The reflective logo and 360-degree reflective strip further increase visibility in low-light conditions, helping you stay safe throughout the evening.

Convenient and Built to Last

The SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel's adjustable strap offers a secure, comfortable fit for most hand sizes, with an ambidextrous design and a weather-resistant battery compartment for durability.

Safety for All – Beyond Just Runners

The SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel isn't just for athletes; it's a valuable tool for anyone who could feel vulnerable while outdoors, whether it's for a daughter walking across campus, a sister taking her dog out at night, or anyone else in need of reliable protection.

Product Specifications:

Formulation: Gel is designed to reduce blow back in wind and sprays further

Spray Duration: Up to 13 seconds for protection against multiple threats

Range: 12-16 feet for protection at a distance

LED Settings: Stable and strobe mode

Strap: Adjustable, ambidextrous, reflective, water-resistant

Color: Neon Yellow

The SABRE LED Runner Pepper Gel is available online, and in select Walmart and Lowe's retailers nationwide, providing runners and outdoor enthusiasts alike with a trusted safety tool for added confidence.

About SABRE

Since 1975, our family-owned business has protected nearly 100 million SABRE® users. Our efforts have made us the #1 brand of Pepper Spray. But SABRE® represents more than just pepper spray. We understand your concern for safety as mothers, fathers, and families. From one generation to the next, our passion for personal safety continues to grow as we focus on making the world, a safer place. Carry Confidence & Make It Safe with SABRE®.

