November is Senior Pet Month, Celebrate with 7 Wellness & Mobility Tips from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of pet owners across the U.S. are living, and loving, senior pets. November is National Senior Pet Month, the time of year to celebrate older pets and promote their health and wellness. YuMove, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers the following wellness and mobility tips to keep senior pets healthy, and comfortable, all year long.

Senior Pet Wellness Tips

Senior pet month is the perfect time to get outside and exercise, moderately with one's senior pet.
Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This can help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
  • Help senior pets be comfortable at home. There's lots of ways to help senior pets be more comfortable at home. Consider non-slip walking surfaces; easily accessible elevated food and water bowls; ramps; and special harnesses.
  • Go outside and exercise, moderately. Daily moderate walks help manage a dog's weight and provides mental stimulation. If one's dog has stiff joints, regular shorter walks are best, avoiding high-impact activity. Be sure to gauge the weather and be careful during winter months with snow and rain, and hotter months with heat.
  • Keep an eye on a pet's weight. It's important to keep a healthy weight on senior pets. Do this by feeding pets a healthy diet; limiting treats; not feeding table scraps; and setting aside time daily for moderate walks.
  • Check a dog's mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
  • Consider pet mobility products for disabled or elderly dogs, from Walkin' Pets. Items like dog wheelchairs, harnesses, slings and dog leg splints can help support or maintain the mobility of dogs and other animals when advised by one's veterinarian.
  • Concerned? Talk with one's vet. Vets allow pet owners the opportunity to discuss any senior pet health concerns one has. Vets can identify any problems early, help senior pets get on track and help keep them comfortable.

Looking for a Pet? Adopt a Senior Pet
November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Throughout the U.S., there are tens of thousands of senior pets in need of loving homes. YuMOVE has partnered with the Mr. Mo Project which rescues senior dogs from shelters nationwide to help them find new loving families. Consider adopting a senior dog through the Mr. Mo Project at www.MrMoProject.com or through local shelters across the U.S.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

See the Difference
YuMOVE is offering 15% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "PRESS15" for a first-time subscription purchase.

Learn more:  YuMOVE.
Read what customers are saying:  Trustpilot.
Watch YuMOVE's latest commercial:  YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs. 

