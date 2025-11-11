November Technology Portfolio Launches With Insights From Apple, PepsiCo, Vodafone, and Johnson Controls

The November editions of BizClik's Technology portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine and Data Centre Magazine. This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies and the strategies shaping the future of AI, data and digital infrastructure.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Technology portfolio, featuring:

November Edition

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations and innovations shaping global industries.





Technology Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

PepsiCo's Next Frontier – SVP Venky Santhirahasan on digital platforms, software, applied AI and global scale (p. 24)

Company Features:

NTT GDC Targets Gigawatt Campus Expansion – Brittany Miller, SVP, explores how AI workloads are reshaping infrastructure (p. 64)

Building Cyber Resilience Through Strategic Partnerships – Fairfax County's CISO Michael T. Dent reveals how Virginia's largest local government is tackling emerging threats (p. 106)

Transforming Energy With AI and Cloud Technologies – TGS's Wadii El Karkouri on leveraging digital innovation to revolutionise subsurface exploration (p. 136)

Top 10:

Technology Events (p. 46)





Editorial Highlights:

Solutions30's AI Strategy for Connectivity, Energy and Technology Services (p. 162)

Deliveroo – an exclusive interview with Rob Turner, CPO at Deliveroo on procurement transformation (p.192)

Bridging Vietnam's Supply Chain Modernisation Gap – Central Retail in Vietnam (p. 224)

Building Resilient Infrastructure for the AI Era – Vineet Kapoor, SVP of Global Infrastructure at Ensono, on navigating hybrid cloud transformation and building foundations for AI adoption (p. 250)

Unicorne: Managing AWS Cost Optimisation in the Gen AI Era (p. 268)

Read the issue here.

AI Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Facing Off AI's Fairness Fight – xAI, OpenAI, Apple and Meta: What happens when AI leaders fight over fairness (p. 186)

Company Features:

How Google Workspace is Making AI Accessible to 3 Billion – An interview with VP Kristina Behr (p.24)

The Future of AI – AI Breakthroughs: OpenAI, Meta and Anthropic's Future for AI (p. 156)

Top 10:

AI Leaders (p. 34)

Editorial Highlights:

NTT GDC Targets Gigawatt Campus Expansion – Brittany Miller, SVP, explores how AI workloads are reshaping infrastructure (p. 64)

PepsiCo's Next Frontier – SVP Venky Santhirahasan on digital platforms, software, applied AI and global scale (p. 104)

Transforming Energy With AI and Cloud Technologies – TGS's Wadii El Karkouri on leveraging digital innovation to revolutionise subsurface exploration (p. 140)

Solutions30's AI Strategy for Connectivity, Energy and Technology Services (p. 170)

Building Resilient Infrastructure for the AI Era – Vineet Kapoor, SVP of Global Infrastructure at Ensono, on navigating hybrid cloud transformation and building foundations for AI adoption (p. 200)

Read the issue here.

Telco Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

IoT's Global Gambit in the US Market – Vodafone IoT's Phil Skipper on choosing partnerships over rivalry, helping ambitious US enterprises achieve seamless global scale (p. 22)

Company Features:

From Churn to Charm: The Self-Service Portal Payoff – Vonage's Reggie Scales explains how AI portals finally get self-service right by fixing the broken journeys that cause customers to churn (p. 134)

How iFIT's Tech Overhaul is Creating the Future of Fitness with Jason McMurdie, SVP of Technology (p. 92)

Telco's Path From Paradox to Purpose with Rakesh Ranjan Tiwari, NTT Data and Subhagata Mukherjee, Nokia (p. 122)

Top 10:

Global Fibre Network Providers (p. 34)





Editorial Highlights:

Solutions30's AI Strategy for Connectivity, Energy and Technology Services (p. 52)

IBC Accelerator: Shaping the Future of Media and Telecom (p. 68)

Open Ran Revolution: AT&T and Ericsson's 5G Network Shift (p. 80)

The Intelligent Fabric Weaving the Future of Telecoms with Hitachi Digital's Shashank Volety (p. 144)

Read the issue here.

Data Centre Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Cooling the AI Revolution – Inside Johnson Controls' vision for next-gen data centres with Todd Grabowski (p. 93)

Company Features:

Honeywell and LS Electric Partner to Deliver AI-driven Battery Energy Storage Boosting Efficiency and Uptime (p.154)

NTT GDC Targets Gigawatt Campus Expansion – Brittany Miller, SVP, explores how AI workloads are reshaping infrastructure (p. 52)

Top 10:

Data Centre Associations (p. 34)

Editorial Highlights:

Reinventing Data Centre Design: How Deamdn Catalyses Change with Thierry Chamayou (p. 24)

Data Centre Strategy: Championing Data Centre Leadership for a Sustainable Future (p. 80)

Which Companies Lead the Cloud Security Race in 2025? (p. 116)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"We needed a digital backbone that could serve everywhere, for everyone and can grow with our business, without compromise" – Venky Santhirahasan, SVP of Engineering and Technology at PepsiCo in Technology Magazine

"I'm not worried about AI giving computers the ability to think like humans, I'm more concerned about people thinking like computers" – Tim Cook, CEO at Apple

"We differentiate ourselves through our approach to customer problems" – Phil Skipper, Head of Strategy at Vodafone IoT

"We're still at the start of this new data centre era, technologies that looked cutting-edge five years ago are already evolving and in just a few years, they ill look very different again" – Todd Grabowski, VP and President (Americas) at Johnson Controls in Data Centre Magazine

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights and storytelling for senior executives across technology, telecommunications, data centre, cyber and AI. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation and strategies shaping the future.

About the Technology Portfolio

The Technology portfolio includes AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, Data Centre Magazine and Cyber Magazine. The portfolio covers AI, enterprise IT, telecommunications, cloud, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping digital infrastructure strategy.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore how AI, sustainability and scalability are transforming the data centre landscape. Register your interest now .

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans technology and AI, finance and insurance, manufacturing and supply chain, sustainability and energy and more. For further information, visit here.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813304/November_Edition.jpg

SOURCE BizClik Media