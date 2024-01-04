Novig Debuts First-of-its-Kind Commission-Free Sports Betting App in Colorado

News provided by

Novig

04 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novig, the trailblazing force in sports betting technology, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary commission-free sports betting app in Colorado, marking the company's debut in the state.

Novig's innovative platform eliminates traditional fees, providing users with a unique and cost-effective way to engage in sports betting. Instead of charging everyday bettors, Novig generates revenue by charging market makers and professional bettors. With a user-friendly interface and cutting-edge features, Novig aims to redefine the sports betting experience for Colorado sports fans.

"We're thrilled to introduce our commission-free sports betting app to the vibrant community of Colorado. Novig is committed to delivering a seamless and cost-effective platform that enhances the enjoyment of sports betting," said Jacob Fortinsky, CEO of Novig. "Using Novig really should be a no-brainer for sports bettors: we're offering the same betting experience users are accustomed to, but better prices, faster in-game trading, more transparency, and a number of innovative features like liquidity screens, position tracking, and partial cash outs."

Novig currently offers moneyline, spread, and total markets in NFL, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, and MLB, but in the coming months, it will offer tennis and soccer markets, as well as player props, futures, parlays, SGPs, and various peer-to-peer competitions.

Until exchange wagering is approved by the CLGC, Novig will be operating as an internet sports betting operator and not an exchange.

ABOUT NOVIG 

Founded by Jacob Fortinsky and Kelechi Ukah, Novig is a new sports betting market available in Colorado. Based in New York City, the team comes from top Silicon Valley and Wall Street firms and is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Lux Capital, Soma Capital, Paul Graham, Joe Montana, Innospark Ventures, Jared Heyman, and the founders of Instacart and Dropbox. For more information, visit www.novig.us or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novig

Also from this source

Novig Secures CO License, Paving The Way For Fall Launch

Novig Secures CO License, Paving The Way For Fall Launch

Novig, a revolutionary new sports betting market, announced that it has secured a Colorado Internet Sports Betting Operator license from the Colorado ...
Novig Announces $6.4M in Seed Funding from Leading Investors Ahead of Launch in Colorado

Novig Announces $6.4M in Seed Funding from Leading Investors Ahead of Launch in Colorado

Novig, a high-frequency, commission-free sports betting exchange, announced today that it has completed a seed funding round totaling $6.4 million...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.