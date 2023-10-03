Novig Secures CO License, Paving The Way For Fall Launch

News provided by

Novig

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novig, a revolutionary new sports betting market, announced that it has secured a Colorado Internet Sports Betting Operator license from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

The license paves the way for Novig to launch next month in Colorado as its first state, where a partnership has been established for market access with Full House Resorts and its Bronco Billy's Casino property in Cripple Creek, CO.

Backed by prominent investors such as Y Combinator, Joe Montana, and Lux Capital, Novig is building the first commission-free, high-frequency sports betting exchange. However, until exchange wagering is approved by the CLGC, Novig will be operating as an Internet Sports Betting Operator and not an exchange.

"We're thrilled to kick off our journey in the vibrant sports betting landscape of Colorado, and we'd like to thank the Division of Gaming for their help throughout the process," said Co-Founder and CEO Jacob Fortinsky. "We're committed to building an unparalleled, community-led betting experience, and we look forward to becoming the go-to destination for sports fanatics and sharp bettors alike."

At launch, the Novig app will be accessible through both iOS and Android. Novig will initially offer NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAAF, and NCAAB markets before expanding to several other sports next year. Users will be able to place bets on the Moneyline, Point Spread, and Game Totals, both pre-game and in-game.

ABOUT NOVIG
Founded by Jacob Fortinsky and Kelechi Ukah, Novig is a high-frequency sports betting market set to launch this fall in Colorado before expanding to other markets next year. For more information or to sign up for early access to Novig, visit www.novig.us or follow on Twitter at @novig_app or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novig

Also from this source

Novig Announces $6.4M in Seed Funding from Leading Investors Ahead of Launch in Colorado

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.