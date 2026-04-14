Novita AI Joins Hugging Face as Official Inference Partner

AI developers can now go from discovering a new model to deployment in seconds: no infrastructure or configuration required.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novita AI and Hugging Face announced a strategic partnership to bring affordable, reliable inference for the latest AI models to over five million developers on Hugging Face. Notably, inference on Google's Gemma 4 model was made available upon release as Novita AI was a day 0 launch partner.

This partnership also introduces a seamless "Deploy on Novita" experience on Hugging Face, allowing developers to instantly deploy their own models as production ready APIs. No need to set up infrastructure, containerization, or complex configurations.

"Open-source models have become the foundation of modern AI development, but deployment is still too complex," said Junyu Huang, COO of Novita AI. "Our partnership with Hugging Face allows builders to stay focused on creating value, not managing infrastructure."

Deploying New Models

AI applications have advanced productivity for workers at an unprecedented rate, powered by the millions of models on Hugging Face and constant new releases every week. However, moving from model discovery to real world deployment still requires significant infrastructure and engineering effort.

Without an AI inference platform, developers must:

Download model weights and dependencies Configure environments and containers Provision and manage GPU infrastructure Build and maintain inference APIs

These steps can distract teams from what matters most: building great products. With Novita AI, developers can now find a model on Hugging Face and instantly deploy it.

Faster, More Cost Effective Inference

Compared to most inference endpoints, developers using Novita benefit from minimal setup time in seconds not hours, high performance with TTFT as low as 50ms, and cost savings up to 50%. Also by removing operational overhead, Novita enables teams to iterate faster and scale with confidence. For more information, visit novita.ai.

Novita AI is an AI and agent cloud platform helping developers and startups build, deploy, and scale models and agentic applications with high performance, reliability, and cost efficiency. The platform delivers fast inference across 120+ LLMs and multimodal models through a single API, alongside GPU Instances, Bare Metal, and Agent Sandbox infrastructure built for production AI.

SOURCE Novita AI