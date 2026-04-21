Novita AI Ranked as the Best Performing & Reliable Inference Layer

120+ LLMs through a single API, with day-0 model availability, OpenAI and Anthropic compatibility, and top-ranked performance validated by Artificial Analysis.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for open-source AI infrastructure grows, Novita AI is establishing itself as the inference provider for developers and engineering teams that need fast and affordable inference for production AI. The platform covers more than 120 large language models through a single OpenAI-compatible and Anthropic-compatible API, makes every new model available on release day, and ranked #1 for scientific reasoning accuracy across all major inference providers, according to independent benchmarking by Artificial Analysis.

Novita AI is trusted by leading teams across the AI ecosystem, including Hugging Face, Quora, OpenRouter, Vercel, Kilo Code, and Genspark.

"Open-source AI moves at a pace that most infrastructure hasn't kept up with," said Junyu Huang, COO of Novita AI. "We built Novita to close that gap. When a new model ships, developers can be in production with it the same day, on infrastructure they can actually rely on."

Artificial Analysis provides comparison and analysis of AI models and API hosting providers, with independent benchmarks across key performance metrics including quality, price, and output speed. In its GPT-OSS 120B assessment covering all major inference providers, Novita AI ranked as follows (April 2026):

GPQA Diamond (scientific reasoning): #1 among all providers, scoring 79.0% across 16 runs

AIME 2025 (advanced mathematics): 93.3% across 32 runs, at the level of the top providers

IFBench (instruction following): #5, scoring 68.9%, within 0.8 points of the top provider

Source: Artificial Analysis GPT-OSS-120B Provider Benchmarks, April 2026.

New models ship constantly. Novita AI makes each one available through its API on release day, without exception. For engineering teams running evaluation pipelines or production systems that depend on current models, access is never the bottleneck.

Novita AI hosts more than 120 LLMs across every major model family, including Qwen, DeepSeek, LLaMA, Mistral, Gemma, GLM, Phi, and more. All models share the same API format, authentication, and SDK. Teams on the OpenAI or Anthropic SDK can switch to Novita by changing the base URL.

Novita's API works out of the box with Claude Code, OpenClaw, Codex CLI, and OpenCode.

Novita AI delivers fast inference with the full feature set production AI teams depend on, with no tiered restrictions or add-ons.

Tool calling: compliant with OpenAI and Anthropic function-calling specifications, supporting multi-turn agent workflows

Structured outputs: JSON responses that conform to a specified schema, no parsing wrappers needed

Prompt caching: lower latency and token costs for RAG pipelines and agent sessions with repeated context

Novita AI is an AI and agent cloud platform helping developers and startups build, deploy, and scale models and agentic applications with high performance, reliability, and cost efficiency. The platform delivers fast inference across 120+ LLMs and multimodal models through a single API, alongside GPU Instances, Bare Metal, and Agent Sandbox infrastructure built for production AI.

For more information, visit novita.ai.

SOURCE Novita AI