Novita AI named a top AI infrastructure vendor on Ramp

Novita AI earned its spot as a leading AI infrastructure provider on Ramp's February 2026 trending software list, a distinction based on expenditure from over 50,000 businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novita AI, the platform unlocking the power of affordable and reliable AI inference for developers, has been recognized as one of the top AI infrastructure vendors on Ramp's February 2026 Top Software Vendors list . This monthly ranking is based on actual spend from more than 50,000 businesses on its corporate card and bill pay platform. Novita was recognized alongside Cerebras, Runware, Clarifai, Crusoe, and Modal as a trending AI infrastructure company.

Previously, AI infrastructure was defined by Ramp as a company that hosts models and serves providers. They have renamed that category "Agent Hosting and Serving" to align with the popularity of agents and releases such as OpenClaw.

However, many developers have concerns about agents due to the lack of security measures in place. With Novita AI's Agent Sandbox, users can safely run agents in a fully isolated environment with system level separation. For any other agent infrastructure needs, please visit their website to learn more.

About Novita AI

Novita AI is an AI agent cloud platform helping developers and startups build, deploy, and scale models and agentic applications with high performance, reliability, and cost efficiency. They offer model APIs, LLM dedicated endpoints, and GPU rentals for both developers and AI-native companies. Novita serves more than 350K developers today, who utilize more than 1T tokens per day to build and run agents.

SOURCE Novita AI