Novo Holdings A/S, a subsidiary of Novo Nordisk Foundation, becomes interested party in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), holding 8.42% shares

News provided by

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce the receipt, on Nov 02, 2023, of a notification from Novo Holdings A/S (hereafter: "the Interested Party"), a foreign company registered in Denmark, informing the Company that it is now an interested party in the Company, following the purchase in an OTC transaction of 4,312,024 shares for a consideration of NIS 17.3 per share. Subsequent to the aforesaid purchase, the Interested Party holds 7,785,515 shares of the Company, representing approximately 8.42% of the Company's issued share capital and the voting rights therein. Additionally, the Interested Party has informed the Company that it holds a holding permit from the Israel Securities Authority for a holding of up to 10%, subject to the terms set out in said permit.

To complete the picture, it should be noted that the Interested Party is a subsidiary of Novo Nordisk Foundation, a business fund without a controlling shareholder, incorporated in Denmark.

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1556628

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Also from this source

Altshuler Shaham, a Leading Israeli Investment House, to Becomes a TASE Member

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) announces that Altshuler Shaham Trade Ltd., a subsidiary of Altshuler Shaham Investment House, has...

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Reports the Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2023

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30 2023. At the close...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.