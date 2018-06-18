Novo Nordisk to present 39 abstracts at the 78th Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

"Our expanding portfolio, investigational pipeline and 95-year commitment to people with diabetes allows us to contribute to the growing body of scientific evidence to better understand this condition and its many related comorbidities," said Todd Hobbs, vice president and US chief medical officer of Novo Nordisk. "We're pleased to provide additional insights at this year's congress with a range of data, including real-world evidence and perspectives from healthcare professionals and patients, to help guide better treatment decisions."

Following are key highlights that will be presented at the meeting:

June 23, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM ET, poster presentation

Efficacy and safety of Fiasp® (insulin aspart injection) 100 U/mL compared with NovoLog® (insulin aspart injection) 100 U/mL, both with Tresiba® (insulin degludec injection) 100 U/mL, 200 U/mL in adults with type 1 diabetes (1000-P)

June 23, 12:30 – 1:30 PM ET, moderated poster presentation

Results from a cross-sectional, web-based survey of healthcare providers and type 2 diabetes patients assessing perceptions, attitudes and behaviors associated with diabetes disease management (1251-P)

June 23, 5:15 PM ET, oral presentation

Safety and efficacy data from a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Xultophy® 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide injection) 100 U/mL and 3.6 mg/mL versus insulin glargine U-100 as add-on therapy to sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor with or without oral antidiabetic drug therapy in patients with type 2 diabetes: DUAL IX trial (127-OR)

June 23, 5:45 PM ET, oral presentation

Results from a post-hoc analysis of SUSTAIN 1-5 and SUSTAIN 7 evaluating a composite endpoint including A1C, body weight and systolic blood pressure with Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg or 1 mg versus other diabetes medications (129-OR)

June 24, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, moderated poster presentation

Results from a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide monotherapy in patients with type 2 diabetes: PIONEER 1 trial (2-LB)

June 24, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, poster presentation

Results from a post-hoc analysis of SUSTAIN 7 comparing treatment effect in body weight across baseline BMI subgroups receiving Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg or 1 mg and dulaglutide 0.75 mg or 1.5 mg (1083-P)

June 25, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, poster presentation

Results from a real-world assessment on the clinical effectiveness of Tresiba® (insulin degludec injection) 100 U/mL, 200 U/mL versus insulin glargine U-300 in insulin-naïve patients with type 2 diabetes: CONFIRM trial (98-LB)

June 25, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, poster presentation

Results from real-world, patient-reported continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data from Cornerstones4Care® highlighting the association between glucose variability and mean interstitial glucose with respect to time spent in hypoglycemia (80-LB)

June 25, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, poster presentation

Results from a cross-sectional, web-based survey of type 2 diabetes patients assessing differences in patient perspectives of disease management and whether perspectives differed by patients' current A1C (837-P)

June 25, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET, poster presentation

Cities Changing Diabetes: Perceived socio-cultural barriers to healthy living among people living with or at risk for type 2 diabetes guide the development of tailored interventions and cross-disciplinary partnerships in five cities worldwide (839-P)

The above abstracts and presentations are a sampling of the data that will be presented or published by Novo Nordisk. This press release contains forward-looking statements about investigational products currently in development by Novo Nordisk. As is expected, there is significant risk with drug development and there is no guarantee that future studies will reflect similar results as presented at ADA. For further information about the Novo Nordisk drug pipeline, visit http://www.novonordisk.us.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, has been committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines to help people living with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for success is to stay focused, think long term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in four states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook and Twitter.

