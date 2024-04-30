Novobeing Joins Northeastern University's Roux Institute Health Tech Accelerator

The partnership with the Roux Institute amplifies our innovative XR technologies with crucial support to accelerate the transformative impact of our platform on healthcare organizations and patient experiences.

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novobeing, a pioneer in immersive technology for enhanced well-being, is proud to announce its selection in the Roux Institute at Northeastern University's Future of Healthcare Founder Residency program.

Novobeing: Pioneers in XR Technology for Enhanced Wellbeing

The Future of Healthcare Founder Residency, designed in partnership with Northern Light Health, Maine Health, and the Maine Venture Fund, is the first-of-its-kind in Northern New England. This year-long program is set to turbocharge Maine's growing healthcare technology industry by bringing promising early-stage Health Tech companies to the state while providing crucial support in the form of funding and mentorship from top experts.

The philosophy of the program is built on a three-pronged approach: providing a structured Innovation Blueprint, a Dedicated Support Network, and fostering an Ecosystem Primed for Collaboration. These elements are designed to equip founders with a systematic approach for achieving product-market fit and conducting clinical validation.

Elena Brondolo, Director of the Future of Healthcare Founder Residency program shared: "Our residency is uniquely positioned to accelerate health tech solutions that can make a significant difference in healthcare. We're excited to work closely with Novobeing to advance their cutting-edge XR solutions tailored to enhance patient experiences and outcomes."

Sid Desai, Founder and CEO of Novobeing, shared his vision and enthusiasm about the selection, "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to begin collaborating with the talented experts at the Roux Institute and the Maine healthcare community. This partnership will allow us to refine and expand our XR platform, directly addressing the needs of healthcare providers and improving patient care."

Novobeing combines proven well-being practices with immersive technology, enabling organizations to create environments that are calmer, healthier, and more relaxing. Our easy-to-use XR platform sets a new standard in well-being, transforming any high-stress area, including corporate offices and healthcare facilities, into a space of rejuvenation and holistic well-being. The Novobeing platform provides a variety of on-demand wellness sessions, immersive meditations, calming environments, soundscapes, and science-backed programs, making essential stress relief tools engaging and accessible.

For more information, please visit www.novobeing.com.

