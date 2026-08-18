NovoEd Honored with 14 Brandon Hall Group™ 2026 HCM Excellence Awards® Alongside Client Partners 3M, Abbott, Kohler, and The HOW Institute for Society

Prestigious Industry Awards Program Recognizes Organizations

Shaping the Future of Human Capital Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice, is proud to announce its 14 medals in partnership with 3M, Abbott, Kohler, and The HOW Institute for Society in the 2026 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®. This influential industry awards program recognizes best practices for initiatives in Leadership Development, Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. View the complete list of 2026 honorees here.

NovoEd was recognized alongside these leading organizations for its role in helping build, implement, and measure diverse talent development programs designed for business transformation at scale. From training top-performing sales teams to developing innovative leadership development programs and supporting corporate culture and company strategy, the AI-powered NovoEd Platform enables L&D teams to deliver a workforce prepared to serve the current and future needs of their businesses.

"It is a distinct honor for the NovoEd team to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group™ for our work supporting such well-respected organizations as 3M, Abbott, Kohler, and The HOW Institute for Society," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "These awards demonstrate our innovation and impact across industries and represent how we serve as a trusted partner to enterprises in learning transformation."

These strategic client partnerships resulted in Brandon Hall Group™ 2026 HCM Excellence Awards® across 14 categories, including:

With 3M:

Best Learning Measurement - Silver

Best Corporate Culture Transformation - Bronze

Best Learning Technology Implementation - Bronze

Best Program for Sales Training and Performance - Bronze

Best Sales Talent Management Program - Bronze

With Abbott:

Best Leadership Development Program - Silver

Best Learning Technology Implementation - Silver

Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy - Bronze

Best Use of AI for Leadership Development - Bronze

With Kohler:

Best Leadership Development Program - Silver

Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development - Silver

With The HOW Institute for Society:

Best Leadership Development Program - Gold

Best Senior Manager Development Program - Silver

Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development - Silver

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards® remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people, and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group™ and HCM Excellence Awards® Program Leader.

Each submission is evaluated by an independent panel of Brandon Hall Group analysts, industry experts, and experienced practitioners using consistent criteria:

Alignment to their business need, and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

"The HCM Excellence Awards have become the most recognized benchmark for excellence in human capital management because organizations know they are earned, not given. Every winning program has demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and execution through one of the industry's most rigorous evaluation processes. We are proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For more than 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations. Visit to learn brandonhall.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Richard Caccavale

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd