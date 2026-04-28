AI Roleplay to Enhance Practice+, NovoEd's Signature Skill-Building Learning Experience

AI-Powered Practice, Feedback, and Measurement Enables Enterprise Organizations to Move Beyond Content Delivery to True Performance Readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice, announces the introduction of AI Roleplay, an impactful product enhancement for Practice+, the learning platform's signature skill-building application. Practice+ delivers contextualized, immersive skill development grounded in organizational proprietary content and methodologies, seamlessly integrating learning, applied practice, feedback, and measurement to create a unified development experience that drives enterprise-wide performance readiness.

AI-powered roleplay is rapidly reshaping applied learning—but most solutions operate as disconnected point solutions. NovoEd Practice+ eliminates fragmented learning tools by embedding AI Roleplay directly into the flow of learning. One continuous, measurable development experience transforms practice interactions into structured performance data that proves impact beyond course completion. Three types of AI Roleplay are fully integrated into NovoEd Practice+ product: text-based, voice audio, and video avatar.

Practice+ delivers AI roleplay grounded in organizations' existing learning programs so learners practice actual skills, not generic scenarios. These capabilities also give enterprise L&D teams the power to build and iterate high-impact and accurate roleplays quickly, keeping pace with business change without downtime. Practice+ enables global scale without redesign—automatically translating and localizing roleplays while preserving organizations' language and standards.

"Organizations invest heavily in learning, but without structured practice, behavior rarely changes. NovoEd Practice+ bridges the gap between knowledge and real-world application—turning learning into measurable performance," said Farnaz Ronaghi, NovoEd Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Practice+ embeds contextualized, AI-powered roleplay directly within an organization's learning programs, grounded in proprietary content and methodologies. Because it integrates learning, practice, feedback, and analytics in one enterprise platform, it drives true readiness at scale."

With its latest product enhancement, NovoEd Practice+ is expanding from recorded scenarios to AI Roleplay, which helps organizations:

Boost retention: Active roleplay reinforces learning for long-term memory.

Active roleplay reinforces learning for long-term memory. Bridge knowledge and action: Roleplay turns learning into actionable behavior that is carried into job performance.

Roleplay turns learning into actionable behavior that is carried into job performance. Build confidence: Roleplay enhances adaptability and performance readiness, making employees more confident.

Roleplay enhances adaptability and performance readiness, making employees more confident. Provide a safe space: Roleplay allows learners to experiment without real-world consequences that can affect the business.

Roleplay allows learners to experiment without real-world consequences that can affect the business. Enable feedback: Iteration drives continuous improvement with feedback from peers and managers.

Iteration drives continuous improvement with feedback from peers and managers. Drive outcomes: Better learning leads to stronger business results and less risk from poor performance.

"AI doesn't collapse learning into action; it exposes a broken shortcut—and an opportunity," said Ronaghi. "To make all of this real, we think about performance readiness as a holistic strategy—one where the most critical components of development come together in a cohesive way."

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

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SOURCE NovoEd