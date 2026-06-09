NovoEd's 2026 Novie Awards Honor Global Organizations Driving Meaningful Impact Through Learning

Fourth Annual Awards Celebration Recognizes Learning Programs That Deliver Real Business Outcomes, Build Critical Capabilities, and Shape the Future of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale learning, mentoring, and practice, is pleased to announce the winners of its fourth annual Novie Awards. NovoEd's signature awards program was hosted during this month's Campfire 2026, an annual virtual conference that brings together a global community of the brightest minds in talent development to share ideas, challenge thinking, and spotlight what great learning looks like in practice.

Highlights of the half-day immersive virtual event included "Building Workforce Readiness in the Age of Human + AI," a keynote address from David Chestnut, an AI-driven learning and workplace transformation expert, along with informational and insightful panels, workshops, and a sneak peek into what's next for NovoEd's Product Roadmap led by Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Farnaz Ronaghi.

"We are proud to honor these forward-thinking companies that recognize the power and the potential of their people to amplify and achieve true business transformation," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "Whether scaling leadership development across a global enterprise or designing transformative learning experiences for clients, the Novies recognize the best of what's possible on the NovoEd Platform."



The Novie winners represent some of the world's top organizations and exemplify how innovations in talent development are delivering impactful results across a wide range of industries including education, financial services, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and more.

We're proud to announce the 2026 NovoEd Novie Award winners in the following categories:

Business Impact Award – For programs that demonstrate clear, measurable impact on business performance, capability building, or strategic priorities: Fidelity Social Impact Group, "Invest in My Education (ME) SM "

– For programs that demonstrate clear, measurable impact on business performance, capability building, or strategic priorities: Social Impact Group, "Invest in My Education (ME) " Transformation at Scale Award – Recognizing enterprise-wide initiatives that drive large-scale change across regions, functions, or roles: Marriott International, Executive Excellence program for Guest Experience & Accountability

– Recognizing enterprise-wide initiatives that drive large-scale change across regions, functions, or roles: Executive Excellence program for Guest Experience & Accountability Workforce Enablement Award – For programs that unlock new skills, career pathways, or workforce mobility: Takeda , "Be a Great Coach"

– For programs that unlock new skills, career pathways, or workforce mobility: , "Be a Great Coach" Leadership Development Excellence Award – For impactful leadership programs that shape culture, capability, and organizational performance: The HOW Institute for Society, " NXT-GEN Fellowship for Moral Leadership"

– For impactful leadership programs that shape culture, capability, and organizational performance: NXT-GEN Fellowship for Moral Leadership" Best Blended Learning Experience – For seamless integration of digital, live, and on-the-job learning: Stanford Graduate School of Business, "Stanford Ignite"

– For seamless integration of digital, live, and on-the-job learning: "Stanford Ignite" Best Use of Collaboration Award – Recognizing programs that leverage peer learning, discussion, and social connection: UVA Darden Executive Education, Management Development Certificate

– Recognizing programs that leverage peer learning, discussion, and social connection: Management Development Certificate Learning Experience Design Award – For exceptional visual, instructional, and experiential design: IDEO U , AI x Design Thinking Workshop Series

– For exceptional visual, instructional, and experiential design: , AI x Design Thinking Workshop Series Ignite Impact Award – Recognizing learning that creates opportunity, access, or meaningful human impact: Perkins School for the Blind, Perkins Academy: "Understanding the Impact of CVI"

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

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SOURCE NovoEd