NovoEd Named to the GSV 150 for Third Year in a Row

News provided by

NovoEd

21 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Leading Cohort Learning Platform Recognized in 2024 Annual List of the Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, has once again been named to the GSV 150. This influential annual list highlights innovative technology companies that are at the forefront of digital learning and workforce development.

Continue Reading

The 2024 GSV 150 were selected from more than 2,000 companies around the world based on revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, and geographic diversification, among other factors. These companies are constantly innovating and evolving to maximize the impact of the education they power, improving both educational access and quality around the globe. Collectively, the companies named in the GSV 150 deliver learning to approximately 3 billion people and generate an estimated $23 billion in revenue annually – a staggering example of doing well by doing good.

"Our clients use learning as a tool to develop their workforces and democratize access to opportunity, driving substantial changes within their culture and operations," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "Our platform is uniquely suited for learning that is motivated by ambitious, transformational goals. We're grateful to be recognized by GSV for our work enabling workforce transformation projects at the world's largest enterprise organizations."

The companies named to the GSV 150 list meet the following criteria:

  • VC or PE-backed companies in digital learning and workforce skills (excluding public and nonprofit companies)
  • Companies that have achieved meaningful scale and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development
  • Companies experiencing solid, organic top-line growth


The final selection is determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

See the full GSV 150 list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150.

About NovoEd
Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

About GSV Ventures
GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The fund manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made more than $600 million in investments; portfolio holdings include Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute. Learn more at GSV.ventures.

Media Contact:
Jacob Nikolau
Head of Product Marketing
[email protected] 

SOURCE NovoEd

Also from this source

NovoEd Recognized as an Industry-Defining Learning Solution Provider in the Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Technology and EdTech Excellence Awards

NovoEd Recognized as an Industry-Defining Learning Solution Provider in the Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Technology and EdTech Excellence Awards

With honors in such influential categories as Best Digital Courseware Platform, Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation, and Best ...
NovoEd Launches LXI: Free Learning Change Management Certification for Executives

NovoEd Launches LXI: Free Learning Change Management Certification for Executives

NovoEd, the leading social and collaborative cohort learning platform, welcomes its first executive participants on Oct. 9, 2023 to LXI: Learning...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.