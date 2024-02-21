NovoEd Named to the GSV 150 for Third Year in a Row

Leading Cohort Learning Platform Recognized in 2024 Annual List of the Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, has once again been named to the GSV 150 . This influential annual list highlights innovative technology companies that are at the forefront of digital learning and workforce development.

The 2024 GSV 150 were selected from more than 2,000 companies around the world based on revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, and geographic diversification, among other factors. These companies are constantly innovating and evolving to maximize the impact of the education they power, improving both educational access and quality around the globe. Collectively, the companies named in the GSV 150 deliver learning to approximately 3 billion people and generate an estimated $23 billion in revenue annually – a staggering example of doing well by doing good.

"Our clients use learning as a tool to develop their workforces and democratize access to opportunity, driving substantial changes within their culture and operations," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "Our platform is uniquely suited for learning that is motivated by ambitious, transformational goals. We're grateful to be recognized by GSV for our work enabling workforce transformation projects at the world's largest enterprise organizations."

The companies named to the GSV 150 list meet the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in digital learning and workforce skills (excluding public and nonprofit companies)

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing solid, organic top-line growth



The final selection is determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

See the full GSV 150 list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150 .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The fund manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made more than $600 million in investments; portfolio holdings include Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute. Learn more at GSV.ventures .

