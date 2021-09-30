NovoEd to Unveil Latest Product Features for Hybrid and Remote Work at DevLearn 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, will have a high-profile presence at the DevLearn 2021 Conference & Expo . This annual gathering of learning and development professionals shaping the future of learning technologies is set for Oct. 20-22, 2021, at the Mirage Las Vegas.

Taking center stage is the recent release of the NovoEd Video Practice, an engaging learning activity to promote practice, peer learning, and feedback via customizable video-based scenarios. DevLearn attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Video Practice feature firsthand, which empowers administrators and learning experience designers to create interactive scenarios with video- and/or text-based prompts that learners must respond to in the moment. These powerful sessions allow learners to practice repeatedly to successfully build capabilities such as effective and efficient employee onboarding, leadership development, sales enablement, and customer service skillbuilding.

NovoEd will host a series of engaging events to spark discussion around the future of hybrid and remote work and learning. On Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m., NovoEd will welcome DevLearn attendees at a cocktail reception at the Paradise Cafe, poolside at the Mirage, DevLearn's 2021 headquarters. This RSVP-only VIP mixer will offer an inviting opportunity to network with influential learning and development professionals in an informal, convivial setting.

The Venetian's LAVO Italian Restaurant will be the site of NovoEd's Learning Leaders Dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. This is DevLearn attendees' exclusive opportunity to meet with NovoEd executives, including Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu and Chief Learning Strategist Todd Moran, to discuss future releases and plans for the company and the industry. Advance RSVPs required.

Throughout the Conference & Expo, NovoEd will have a compelling presence on the show floor in Booth 421 at the Mirage for DevLearn attendees to participate in demos, fireside chats, and on-floor private meetings to deeply engage with the NovoEd platform. There will also be a featured Floor Demo, "Transforming Onboarding & Reskilling for a Hybrid Workforce," on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. NovoEd's Solutions Consultant Juan Morán will explain how the right technology is foundational for connecting powerful learning to business outcomes.

NovoEd is a sponsor of the DevLearn 2021 Conference & Expo. To learn more and RSVP for these exclusive events, visit the NovoEd DevLearn dedicated site.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock human potential at scale and with measurable impact. Large-scale enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestle partner with NovoEd to accelerate their business-critical initiatives with cohesive and engaging learning experiences that place each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Ideal for context-driven and cross-functional domains that require a fusion of human and technical skill, NovoEd powers learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact.

