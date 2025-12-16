Novogradac Conference to Discuss Leveraging LIHTC Permanence

Novogradac to Host 2026 Affordable Housing Developers Conference Jan. 15-16, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders will gather to discuss strategies and opportunities within the affordable housing sector at the Novogradac 2026 Affordable Housing Developers Conference, Jan. 15-16, 2026, at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The recent expansion of the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) has enhanced planning predictability for developers, making this an opportune time to examine financing models, compliance protocols and innovative methods of increasing housing supply. Attendees will gain practical knowledge, network with affordable housing professionals from across the country, and receive the latest updates on legislative and regulatory changes.

Planned sessions include the Washington Report, debt and equity panels, a discussion of the challenges LIHTC developers face and how to address them, a review of opportunities for specialized LIHTC housing and more. The full agenda can be found here.

"This has been an eventful year for the LIHTC world. We've seen so many changes, both positive and negative. Now more than ever, it's important to stay informed on the latest policy updates and network with other affordable housing professionals," said Christina Apostolidis, a Novogradac partner in the Naples, Florida, office and chair of the conference. "If your New Year's resolutions include finding success in affordable housing development, this conference will be the perfect opportunity to make sure you start 2026 off on the right foot."

The Novogradac 2026 Affordable Housing Developers Conference is sponsored by Enterprise Community Partners, BWE, Polsinelli Law Firm, R4 Capital, RBC Capital Markets and Walker & Dunlop.

Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops the day before the conference, Jan. 14, 2026. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will give participants a better understanding of LIHTCs by examining the fundamentals such as how tax credits are calculated, differences between 9% and 4% credits, the 10% test and the 25% financed-by test, LIHTC compliance rules, and more. The Acquisition-Rehabilitation Workshop will teach attendees about the issues associated with acquiring existing residential rental real estate for the purpose of rehabilitating it through the LIHTC incentive. Separate registration fees for the preconference workshops apply.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

