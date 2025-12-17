Novogradac Conference to Discuss Turning NMTC Permanence into Long-Term Impact

Novogradac to Host 2026 New Markets Tax Credit Conference Jan. 22-23 in San Diego

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The permanent extension of the new markets tax credit (NMTC) marks a new chapter for community development. Industry leaders will gather to chart the path forward in this new era of certainty at the Novogradac 2026 New Markets Tax Credit Conference, Jan. 22-23 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel in San Diego.

Developers, investors, community development entities (CDEs) and policymakers from across the nation will explore how NMTC permanence will reshape deal structures, enhance investor confidence and support the continued growth of long-term planning in underserved communities. The full agenda can be found here.

"The NMTC has long been a vital community development tool, channeling private investment to support revitalization efforts in low-income communities. Its permanent extension is a huge victory for community development," said Nicolo Pinoli, a partner in Novogradac's Portland, Oregon office and chair of the conference. "With the $10 billion double round expected to be announced soon, much of the industry is raring to go. This conference represents an exciting opportunity to establish and maintain connections with other experts in the tax credit community and anticipate the future of NMTCs."

The Novogradac 2026 New Markets Tax Credit Conference is co-hosted by Capital One, J.P. Morgan and U.S. Bank. Conference sponsors include Dudley Ventures, Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, Greenline Ventures, Husch Blackwell LLP and Jones Walker LLP. Smith NMTC Associates LLC, Stinson LLP and PNC Bank will be exhibitors at the event.

Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops Jan. 21. The NMTC Basics Workshop will help participants learn the fundamentals of the NMTC initiative, including the alphabet of CDEs, QEIs, QLICIs and QALICBs, the roles of significant players, how to avoid recapture and more. The Beyond the Basics Workshop will offer a deeper overview of the NMTC, with a discussion of structures, monetization of assets and financial feasibility, twinning with state credits, exit strategies and more. Separate registration fees for the preconference workshops apply.

About Novogradac

