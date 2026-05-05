Novogradac to Announce Journal of Tax Credits Awards for Community Development at NMTC Conference

Novogradac to Host 2026 Spring NMTC Conference June 4-5 in Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogradac partner Gregory Clements will announce the winners of the Journal of Tax Credits Awards for community development, including the recipient of the Robert E. Ibanez Award, at the Novogradac 2026 Spring New Markets Tax Credit Conference, June 4-5 at the Fairmont Washington, D.C.

Community development entities (CDEs), investors, developers and advisors will gather to discuss key topics regarding the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program, including NMTC permanence and emerging community development trends. Industry leaders will share the latest policy updates at the state and federal levels, review emerging allocation and compliance trends, and provide practical strategies for structuring NMTC investments.

Rep. Jason Smith and Michael Novogradac will kick off the conference with a Fireside Chat. Other planned sessions include the Washington Report, a State of the Equity Market panel, a discussion of how to use NMTCs to build owner-occupied housing, and more. The full agenda can be found here.

"With NMTC permanence in place, many professionals are eager to explore how to make the most of new policies and trends," said Clements, conference chair and partner in Novogradac's Dover, Ohio, office. "Our NMTC conference in Washington, D.C., is a key opportunity to learn how permanence is reshaping policy conversations, strengthening investor participation and encouraging development opportunities in low-income communities."

The Novogradac 2026 Spring New Markets Tax Credit Conference is co-hosted by Capital One and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance. Conference sponsors include Dudley Ventures, Enterprise, Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, Greenline Ventures, Husch Blackwell LLP, Longwell Riess LLC, the National Trust Community Investment Corp., Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP, Smith NMTC Associates LLC and T.D. Bank. Impact Marketplace, Klein Hornig LLP and Stinson LLP will be exhibitors.

Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops Wednesday, June 3. The NMTC Basics Workshop will teach the fundamentals of the NMTC incentive, including the background, roles of significant players, the alphabet soup of CDEs, QEIs, QLICIs and QALICBs, how to avoid recapture and more. The NMTC Compliance Workshop will review compliance requirements from the Internal Revenue Service and Community Development Finance Institution Fund, along with recapture risks, allocation agreements, the substantially all test, common pitfalls and more. Separate registration fees apply for the pre-conference workshops.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

SOURCE Novogradac & Company LLP