Novolex Brands Eco-Products and Heritage Bag to Showcase Compostable Products at Compost2020

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex brands Eco-Products® and Heritage Bag™ will showcase their compostable products, including Vanguard™ and BioTuf®, next week at Compost2020, the largest conference and trade show in North America for the composting and organics recycling industry.

Eco-Products and Heritage Bag will be at Booth 212 from January 28 through January 30 at the Exhibit Hall at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C. The US Composting Council's annual conference draws composting and organics recycling professionals from across the world.

"We are proud to have two of our premier brands, Eco-Products and Heritage Bag, showcasing their products at Compost2020," said Paul Franz, Novolex Chief Commercial Officer. "At Novolex, we are committed to offering a variety of environmentally responsible, innovative products like those made by Eco-Products and Heritage Bag that can meet the needs of our customers and society."

Eco-Products, a certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging – including cups, plates, utensils, containers and trays -- made from renewable and post-consumer recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to help businesses and consumers understand and manage waste.

Eco-Products recently introduced a groundbreaking new line of molded fiber plates and containers called Vanguard™. Made from sugarcane, the award-winning line uses propriety compounds to achieve grease-resistance without the use of conventional chemistry, known as PFAS. Vanguard meets the new requirements of the Biodegradable Product Institute for compostability certification, including having less than 100 PPM of total fluorine.

Eco-Products will be featuring the Vanguard line at its Compost2020 booth, along with other compostable products.

Heritage Bag, the largest commercial manufacturer of can liners in North America, will be showcasing its compostable BioTuf® can liners. BioTuf liners, which are STM D6400 and BPI certified for compostability, feature excellent puncture and tear resistance as well as optimum lifting strength and load capacity. BioTuf liners are manufactured in many sizes and shapes to fit a variety of waste cans.

To learn more about Compost2020, visit https://compostconference.com.

For more information about Eco-Products, visit https://www.ecoproducts.com. For more details about BioTuf can liners, visit https://www.biotuf.com/products.html.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

