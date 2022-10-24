Novolex Earns Benchmark BPI Compostable Certifications for Paper Bags and Sacks

Duro, a Novolex brand, also earns first dual How2Compost® and How2Recycle® labels for Dubl Life paper bags

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duro®, a Novolex® brand, has earned the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certification for numerous products in its Dubl Life® line of paper bags and sacks. The products are among the first on the market to receive this leading certification, further expanding the portfolio of certified compostable products offered by Novolex.

In another first, the bags will also feature the How2Compost® and How2Recycle® labels, which inform consumers of how to dispose of the packaging after use.

The How2Compost and How2Recycle labeling systems are managed by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC), whose members include forward-thinking brands that want their packaging to be recycled and composted, and are empowering consumers to do so through informative labels. The goal of these labels is to clearly communicate the composting and recycling instructions for these products to the public.

The SPC uses a rigorous assessment process in order to designate labels for use on products. The use of the How2Compost label requires testing by the Biodegradable Products Institute to ensure the packaging can be processed in a commercial composting facility.

As BPI notes on its website, "The Compostable logo builds credibility and recognition for products that meet the ASTM D6400 and/or D6868 standards so consumers, composters, regulators and others can be assured that the product will biodegrade as expected."

"At Novolex, our goal is to minimize the environmental footprint of packaging and maximize our production of sustainable products," said Adrianne Tipton, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Novolex. "Earning these important certifications again demonstrates our support of the circular economy, and reaffirms our corporate commitment to sustainability."

The Dubl Life products are made by Duro, one of the leading manufacturers of paper bags and sacks in North America, and qualify to display the How2Recycle labels on a variety of sacks, self-opening style bags, handle sacks and liquor bags. As a well-known innovator, Duro is a trusted source of sustainable packaging for grocery, retail, pharmacy, foodservice and other industries.

Dubl Life products are made from 100% recycled materials, with a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled paper. One of the goals of the Dubl Life brand is to drive awareness of the benefits of recycling and, with the addition of the How2Compost label, awareness of composting as well.

Dubl Life bags and sacks are also FSC® Chain of Command certified. The certification, developed by the Forest Stewardship Council, lets consumers know that the product comes from responsibly managed sources.

Information about Dubl Life bags and sacks can be found at www.novolex.com.

